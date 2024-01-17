Giving back: Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country 6th annual bash at Longhorn Ballroom

Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country celebrated its sixth annual event at the Longhorn Ballroom Saturday, featuring music performances by Dallas Burrow, Gabe Lee, Summer Dean and founder Elaina Kay.

Texas fans could be excited that there were no less than three songs about rodeos over the course of the night.

New to this year’s festivities, Elaina Kay established a partnership with Box 4, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting Dallas First Responders. Kay has a personal connection to the cause.

“My husband [Derek Gage] is a fireman, so I hear about the things they go through—they see the worst of the worst every day,” Kay said. “As a result, they experience mental health issues that people may not realize—so I wanted to do something to take care of the people who take care of us.”

Elaina Kay’s husband Mr. Gage, known for his skills in building custom smokers and running Smoke Showin’ BBQ catering, returned as the pit master for the event. Attendees were treated to a mouthwatering Texas-style barbecue feast, complete with all the sides, and of course, cornbread.

The combination of savory flavors and soulful tunes created a warm and inviting atmosphere at Longhorn Ballroom.

“We’ve followed the Cornbread & Country event for several years, and Elaina’s done a wonderful job curating lineups of artists we love (including herself),” Diana Cox, Vice President of Kessler Presents and Longhorn Presents said in a statement. “As her event has grown, coinciding with the Longhorn Ballroom reopening and the community component of supporting firefighters, it just made sense to bring such quintessentially Texan things together.”

Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country 6th annual event at the Longhorn Ballroom not only celebrated some of the best of Texan music and cuisine but also fostered a sense of community and support for local heroes. As the tradition continues to grow, it remains a testament to the vibrant cultural tapestry that defines Texas.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.