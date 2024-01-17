Giving back: Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country 6th annual bash at Longhorn Ballroom

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Summer Dean closed out the show at Elaina Kay’s 6th Annual Cornbread & Country at Longhorn Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country celebrated its sixth annual event at the Longhorn Ballroom Saturday, featuring music performances by Dallas Burrow, Gabe Lee, Summer Dean and founder Elaina Kay.

Texas fans could be excited that there were no less than three songs about rodeos over the course of the night.

New to this year’s festivities, Elaina Kay established a partnership with Box 4, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting Dallas First Responders. Kay has a personal connection to the cause.

A line of people being served food

The line for food at Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country at Longhorn Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Dallas Burrow opened the show at Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country 6th annual event at Longhorn Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Dallas Burrow played homage to the historic Longhorn Ballroom, sharing that his grandmother used to dance in the honky tonk back in the day. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“My husband [Derek Gage] is a fireman, so I hear about the things they go through—they see the worst of the worst every day,” Kay said. “As a result, they experience mental health issues that people may not realize—so I wanted to do something to take care of the people who take care of us.”

People serving food at a long table

Dallas Fire-Rescue handled food service for guests at Elainka Kay’s Cornbread & Country. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Dallas Burrow’s voice rang through the historic Longhorn Ballroom on Saturday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Elaina Kay performed for her 6th annual Cornbread & Country, marking one of her baby-to-be’s first stage appearances. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Elaina Kay was accompanied by Stephen Goodson on guitar at Longhorn Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Elaina Kay’s husband Mr. Gage, known for his skills in building custom smokers and running Smoke Showin’ BBQ catering, returned as the pit master for the event. Attendees were treated to a mouthwatering Texas-style barbecue feast, complete with all the sides, and of course, cornbread.

The combination of savory flavors and soulful tunes created a warm and inviting atmosphere at Longhorn Ballroom.

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Gabe Lee’s stage presence was magnetizing at Longhorn Ballroom, with a voice smooth like butter with a bit of grain. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A few vendor booths and several guests

Guests could have a tintype photo or a personalized hat made at Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Gabe Lee’s critically-acclaimed 2023 album Drink The River has given him a platform to share his soul with audiences. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“We’ve followed the Cornbread & Country event for several years, and Elaina’s done a wonderful job curating lineups of artists we love (including herself),” Diana Cox, Vice President of Kessler Presents and Longhorn Presents said in a statement. “As her event has grown, coinciding with the Longhorn Ballroom reopening and the community component of supporting firefighters, it just made sense to bring such quintessentially Texan things together.”

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Gabe Lee at the historic Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing steel guitar on stage

Kevin Skrla on steel guitar with Summer Dean at Longhorn Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Summer Dean got the folks at Longhorn Ballroom dancing at the historic honky tonk. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country 6th annual event at the Longhorn Ballroom not only celebrated some of the best of Texan music and cuisine but also fostered a sense of community and support for local heroes. As the tradition continues to grow, it remains a testament to the vibrant cultural tapestry that defines Texas.

People getting food in line

The BBQ was delicious at Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

After 10 years of being a teacher, Summer Dean encouraged the crowd to chase their dreams – something she’s been doing for the past 4 years since she’s become a full-time musician. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Summer Dean played with her trio for Elaina Kay’s Cornbread & Country at Longhorn Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

