An “ugly sweater party” at Sundown at Granada brings the funk

It’s the New Year, but we’re still celebrating with memories of the Ugly Sweater Party Sundown at Granada in Dallas hosted over the holidays.

Dallas bands Chancy, Hive Mind Honey and Altercations played the show, each bringing their unique flavor to the stage. Sundown is consistently bringing funky bands to the forefront, and this venue was perfect for this lineup.

The evening kicked off with Altercations, a young band that embraced the holiday theme with all members donning ugly Christmas sweaters.

The set carried an attitude of punk with an upbeat style of funk, characterized by impressive individual performances – particularly guitarist Garett Rodriguez’s shredding skills and bass player Miles Walley’s steady rhythm.

Based on the technical skills of the group, it was surprising to find out that all the members of Altercations are younger than 18, except Walley – who’s currently enrolled at LSU. They met at School of Rock, and have been a band together since 2019.

Altercations ended their set with “Killing in the Name” by Rage Against the Machine, showcasing lead singer Hayden Wilson’s belting abilities and honing in on ’90s nostalgia vocal tones.

The band’s debut LP Socks and Sadness was released in November, and has already almost hit 100,000 streams on Spotify; the sensitive lyrics and blend of sounds seem to have struck a chord with listeners.

Catch them at one of their only next shows (before the members are separated for a while because of school) at Granada Theater on January 28. The event is called Hope Healing Cancer with Music presented by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and will feature sets by Altercations, The Paper Bears, Flamingo Tree, Kobra, Bandoleroand more.

The energetic show continued with Hive Mind Honey up next, showing off their range that extends to psychedelic rock, funky jams, and upbeat indie songs that would fit in with Trevor Hall and Mt. Joy.

The band celebrated their debut releases this year, with two singles dropped earlier in the year and debut album Transmissions dropped in November.

The vibe brought by Hive Mind Honey was apropos to their name, as the warmth of their sonic textures melted into the room like sweet honey.

Recurring themes of life, spirit and karmic lessons peppered the set in their lyrics, creating a sense of community through their music.

Frontman Travis Littrell’s ability to convey their messages was heightened by his guitar solo skills, as listeners were treated to luscious licks on his Gibson.

A standout song was “Drum the Earth,” whose lyrics and gentle thump of the bass drum invited guests into a world sensitively observed by Hive Mind Honey. This band is a great listen for conscious music fans.

As the night progressed, Chancy took the stage as the headlining act, immediately bringing a fun and charismatic energy. The groovy atmosphere and modern funk resonated with the crowd, turning the room into a dance floor.

Chancy’s three-part harmonies and funky beats kept the audience captivated, with the seamless transition between songs showcasing the band’s musical cohesion and effortless chemistry.

Lead singer Alex Tuft’s relentlessly cheerful disposition is infectious on stage, which paired well alongside banter between the band that rippled chuckles into the crowd.

Chancy’s set included feel-good tunes like their latest single release “Junebug Garden,” with bassist Austin Franks leading the vocals and encouraging the entire crowd to dance.

The band’s commitment to their craft shone through, with a new drummer Jake Smylie delivering a stylish performance.

Their other 2023 single “Draw It” was released in January, and Chancy’s discography will continue to grow in 2024 – joining three EPs and several singles.

Chancy will have their sights set on ambitious efforts in 2024, as Tuft said on stage: “We love playing here. We play locally, but we want to expand that.”

Mark your calendars for February 23, when Chancy hits the stage at Three Links in Deep Ellum, supporting the album release of Dallas pop/rock artist Brigitte Mena.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

