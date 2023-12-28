Your Top Songs of 2023

Thank you for taking the time to vote for your favorite songs of 2023. We calculated the results and came up with the top 91.7 songs of the year according to your votes. Thank you to everyone who voted! Here’s to more amazing music in 2024!
The 90s
91) The Revivalists – Good Old Days
90) Brittany Davis – So Fly
The 80s
89) The Kills – 103
88) Devon Gilfillian – All I Really Wanna Do
87) Lucero – Macon If We Make It
86) Sufjan Stevens – Will Anybody Ever Love Me
85) King Krule– Seaforth
84) Ben Folds – Exhausting Lover
83) Blur – The Narcissist
82) Beck & Phoenix – Odyssey
81) Kevin Morby – Rock Bottom
80) LCD Soundsystem – New Body Rhumba
The 70s
79) SYML – Believer
78) Toadies – Since U Been Gone
77) Kurt Vile – Another Good Year For The Roses
76) Gregory Alan Isakov – The Fall
75) Foo Fighters -Rescued
74) Romy – Enjoy Your Life
73) Josh Ritter – Strong Swimmer
72) Laufey – From The Start
71) Olivia Dean & Leon Bridges –The Hardest Part
70) Joseph – Nervous System
The 60s
69) LP – One Like You
68) Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Death Wish
67) Danielle Ponder – The Only Way Out
66) The National – The Alcott
65) Hannah Jadagu – What You Did
64) Wilco – Evicted
63) Heavy Heavy – Go Down River
62) Hiss Golden Messenger – Nu Grape
61) Little Simz – Gorilla
60) Ruen Brothers – Hi Yo
The 50s
59) Arlo Parks – Weightless
58) Dan Auerbach – Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)
57) Jean Dawson – Pirate Radio
56) Paul Cauthen – Home Team
55) Chromeo – Words With You
54) Kiltro – All The Time In The World
53) Nat Meyers – Yellow Peril
52) Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
51) The 1975 – I’m In Love With You
50) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Wolf
The 40s
49) Rodrigo Y Gabriella – Descending To Nowhere
48) Weyes Blood – Grapevine
47) Hozier – Eat Your Young
46) Allison Russell – Stay Right Here
45) Jamie Wyatt – World Worth Keeping
44) Remy Reilly – What Do You Know
43) Black Pumas – More Than A Love Song
42) The National – Eucalyptus
41) Danielle Ponder – Roll The Credits
40) Bully – Lose You
The 30s
39) Nude Party – Ride On
38) The National – Weird Goodbyes
37) Arlo Parks – Devotion
36) Corina Grove – In The Stars
35) Purr – Drift
34) New Pornographers – Really Really Light
33) Sunny War – No Reason
32) Polyphonic Spree – Galloping Seas
31) Dirty Shirts – Gin & Roses
30) Tyler Childers – In Your Love
The 20s
29) Margaret Glaspy – Act Natural
28) Bully – Days Move Slow
27) Thee Sacred Souls – Running Away
26) Deer Tick – Forgiving Ties
25) Jungle – Candle Flame
24) Josh Ritter – For Your Soul
23) Rolling Stones – Angry
22) Big Thief – Vampire Empire
21) Jungle – Back On 74
20) Queens Of The Stoneage – Paper Machete
The Teens
19) Genesis Owusu – Leaving The Light
18) Nation Of Language – Sole Obsession
17) Gorillaz – New Gold
16) Slowdive – Kisses
15) The Kills – New York
14) Peter Gabriel – Road To Joy
13) Jess Williamson – Hunter
12) Wednesday – Quarry
11) Ryan Bingham – Where My Wild Things Are
Top Ten
10) Lone Bellow – Honey
9) Abraham Alexander – Tears Run Dry
8) Tianna Esperanza – Buy You A New Attitude
7) boygenius – Cool About It
6) Everything But The Girl – Nothing Left To Lose
5) Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – When We Were Close
4) Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
3) Jenny Lewis – Psychos
2) The Beatles – Now And Then
1) boygenius – Not Strong Enough
