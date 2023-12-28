Your Top Songs of 2023

Thank you for taking the time to vote for your favorite songs of 2023. We calculated the results and came up with the top 91.7 songs of the year according to your votes. Thank you to everyone who voted! Here’s to more amazing music in 2024!

The 90s

91) The Revivalists – Good Old Days

90) Brittany Davis – So Fly

The 80s

89) The Kills – 103

88) Devon Gilfillian – All I Really Wanna Do

87) Lucero – Macon If We Make It

86) Sufjan Stevens – Will Anybody Ever Love Me

85) King Krule– Seaforth

84) Ben Folds – Exhausting Lover

83) Blur – The Narcissist

82) Beck & Phoenix – Odyssey

81) Kevin Morby – Rock Bottom

80) LCD Soundsystem – New Body Rhumba

The 70s

79) SYML – Believer

78) Toadies – Since U Been Gone

77) Kurt Vile – Another Good Year For The Roses

76) Gregory Alan Isakov – The Fall

75) Foo Fighters -Rescued

74) Romy – Enjoy Your Life

73) Josh Ritter – Strong Swimmer

72) Laufey – From The Start

71) Olivia Dean & Leon Bridges –The Hardest Part

70) Joseph – Nervous System

The 60s

69) LP – One Like You

68) Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Death Wish

67) Danielle Ponder – The Only Way Out

66) The National – The Alcott

65) Hannah Jadagu – What You Did

64) Wilco – Evicted

63) Heavy Heavy – Go Down River

62) Hiss Golden Messenger – Nu Grape

61) Little Simz – Gorilla

60) Ruen Brothers – Hi Yo

The 50s

59) Arlo Parks – Weightless

58) Dan Auerbach – Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)

57) Jean Dawson – Pirate Radio

56) Paul Cauthen – Home Team

55) Chromeo – Words With You

54) Kiltro – All The Time In The World

53) Nat Meyers – Yellow Peril

52) Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired

51) The 1975 – I’m In Love With You

50) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Wolf

The 40s

49) Rodrigo Y Gabriella – Descending To Nowhere

48) Weyes Blood – Grapevine

47) Hozier – Eat Your Young

46) Allison Russell – Stay Right Here

45) Jamie Wyatt – World Worth Keeping

44) Remy Reilly – What Do You Know

43) Black Pumas – More Than A Love Song

42) The National – Eucalyptus

41) Danielle Ponder – Roll The Credits

40) Bully – Lose You

The 30s

39) Nude Party – Ride On

38) The National – Weird Goodbyes

37) Arlo Parks – Devotion

36) Corina Grove – In The Stars

35) Purr – Drift

34) New Pornographers – Really Really Light

33) Sunny War – No Reason

32) Polyphonic Spree – Galloping Seas

31) Dirty Shirts – Gin & Roses

30) Tyler Childers – In Your Love

The 20s

29) Margaret Glaspy – Act Natural

28) Bully – Days Move Slow

27) Thee Sacred Souls – Running Away

26) Deer Tick – Forgiving Ties

25) Jungle – Candle Flame

24) Josh Ritter – For Your Soul

23) Rolling Stones – Angry

22) Big Thief – Vampire Empire

21) Jungle – Back On 74

20) Queens Of The Stoneage – Paper Machete

The Teens

19) Genesis Owusu – Leaving The Light

18) Nation Of Language – Sole Obsession

17) Gorillaz – New Gold

16) Slowdive – Kisses

15) The Kills – New York

14) Peter Gabriel – Road To Joy

13) Jess Williamson – Hunter

12) Wednesday – Quarry

11) Ryan Bingham – Where My Wild Things Are

Top Ten

10) Lone Bellow – Honey

9) Abraham Alexander – Tears Run Dry

8) Tianna Esperanza – Buy You A New Attitude

7) boygenius – Cool About It

6) Everything But The Girl – Nothing Left To Lose

5) Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – When We Were Close

4) Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters

3) Jenny Lewis – Psychos

2) The Beatles – Now And Then

1) boygenius – Not Strong Enough

