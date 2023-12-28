Your Top Albums of 2023

We counted down your favorite songs of the year, and now it’s time to see what albums were your favorites in 2023. Thank you to everyone who voted! Here’s to more amazing music in 2024!
The 90s
91) Jamie Wyatt – Feel Good
90) Goth Babe – Alone In The Mountains
The 80s
89) Gaslight Anthem – History Books
88) Killer Mike – Michael
87) Lucero – Should’ve Learned By Now
86) Alison Goldfrapp – The Love Invention
85) Hold Steady – The Price Of Progress
84) Stephen Sanchez – What Was, Not Now
83) Big Thief – Vampire Empire
82) Civic – Taken By Force
81) Devon Gilfillian – Love You Anyway
80) Everything But The Girl – Fuse
The 70s
79) Rodrigo Y Gabriella – In Between Thoughts
78) Chris Stapleton – Higher
77) Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
76) M83 – Fantasy
75) Little Image – Self Titled
74) Bastards Of Soul – Give It Right Back
73) Remy Reilly – Avalanche
72) Slow Pulp – Yard
71) Kurt Vile – Back To Moon Beach
70) Noah Kahan – Stick Season
The 60s
69) Shakey Graves – Movie Of The Week
68) The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
67) GA 20 – Crackdown
66) Local Natives – Time Will Wait For No One
65) Laufey – Bewitched
64) Gregory Alan Isakov – Appaloosa Bones
63) Romy – Mid Air
62) Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?
61) Pearl Earl – It’s Dread
60) Joshua Ray Walker – What Is It Even?
The 50s
59) Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
58) Hannah Jadagu – Aperture
57) Queens Of The Stoneage – In Times New Roman
56) Little Simz – No Thank You
55) Ruen Brothers – Ten Paces
54) Nude Party – Rides On
53) Kiltro – Underbelly
52) Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
51) Deer Tick – Emotional Contacts
50) Purr – Who Is Afraid Of Blue?
The 40s
49) Nat Meyers – Yellow Peril
48) Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
47) Paul Cauthen – Country Comin’ Down
46) Lone Bellow – Love Songs For Losers
45) Tianna Esperanza – Terror
44) Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
43) Phoenix – Alpha Zulu
42) Dolly Parton – Rockstar
41) Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In The Rain
40) Allison Russell – The Returner
The 30s
39) PJ Harvey – I Inside The Old World Dying
38) Ben Folds – What Matters Most
37) Ryan Bingham – Watch Out For The Wolf
36) Nation Of Language Strange Disciple
35) Inhaler – Cuts And Bruises
34) Sunny War – Anarchist’s Gospel
33) The Revivalists – Pour It Out Into The Night
32) Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
31) Janelle Monae – Age Of Pleasure
30) Charley Crockett – Live From The Ryman
The 20s
29) Wilco – Cousin
28) Black Pumas – Chronicles Of A Diamond
27) Everything But The Girl – Fuse
26) The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
25) Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
24) Polyphonic Spree – Salvage Enterprise
23) Bully – Lucky For You
22) The Kills – God Games
21) Genesis Owusu – The Struggler
20) Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
The Teens
19) Wednesday – Rat Saw God
18) The New Pornographers – Continue As Guest
17) Danielle Ponder – Some of Us Are Brave
16) Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable
15) Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
14) Slowdive – Everything Is Alive
13) Jess Williamson – Time Ain’t Accidental
12) Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine
11) Jungle – Volcano
Top Ten
10) Depeche Mode – Momento Mori
9) Jenny Lewis – Joy’All
8) Gorillaz – Cracker Island
7) Hozier – Unreal Unearth
6) Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
5) Peter Gabriel – i/o
4) The National – First Two Pages of Frankenstein
3) Abraham Alexander – SEA / SONS
2) Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Weathervanes
1) boygenius – The Record
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.