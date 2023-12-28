Your Top Albums of 2023

We counted down your favorite songs of the year, and now it’s time to see what albums were your favorites in 2023. Thank you to everyone who voted! Here’s to more amazing music in 2024!

The 90s

91) Jamie Wyatt – Feel Good

90) Goth Babe – Alone In The Mountains

The 80s

89) Gaslight Anthem – History Books

88) Killer Mike – Michael

87) Lucero – Should’ve Learned By Now

86) Alison Goldfrapp – The Love Invention

85) Hold Steady – The Price Of Progress

84) Stephen Sanchez – What Was, Not Now

83) Big Thief – Vampire Empire

82) Civic – Taken By Force

81) Devon Gilfillian – Love You Anyway

The 70s

79) Rodrigo Y Gabriella – In Between Thoughts

78) Chris Stapleton – Higher

77) Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

76) M83 – Fantasy

75) Little Image – Self Titled

74) Bastards Of Soul – Give It Right Back

73) Remy Reilly – Avalanche

72) Slow Pulp – Yard

71) Kurt Vile – Back To Moon Beach

70) Noah Kahan – Stick Season

The 60s

69) Shakey Graves – Movie Of The Week

68) The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

67) GA 20 – Crackdown

66) Local Natives – Time Will Wait For No One

65) Laufey – Bewitched

64) Gregory Alan Isakov – Appaloosa Bones

63) Romy – Mid Air

62) Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?

61) Pearl Earl – It’s Dread

60) Joshua Ray Walker – What Is It Even?

The 50s

59) Sufjan Stevens – Javelin

58) Hannah Jadagu – Aperture

57) Queens Of The Stoneage – In Times New Roman

56) Little Simz – No Thank You

55) Ruen Brothers – Ten Paces

54) Nude Party – Rides On

53) Kiltro – Underbelly

52) Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

51) Deer Tick – Emotional Contacts

50) Purr – Who Is Afraid Of Blue?

The 40s

49) Nat Meyers – Yellow Peril

48) Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

47) Paul Cauthen – Country Comin’ Down

46) Lone Bellow – Love Songs For Losers

45) Tianna Esperanza – Terror

44) Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

43) Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

42) Dolly Parton – Rockstar

41) Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In The Rain

40) Allison Russell – The Returner

The 30s

39) PJ Harvey – I Inside The Old World Dying

38) Ben Folds – What Matters Most

37) Ryan Bingham – Watch Out For The Wolf

36) Nation Of Language Strange Disciple

35) Inhaler – Cuts And Bruises

34) Sunny War – Anarchist’s Gospel

33) The Revivalists – Pour It Out Into The Night

32) Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

31) Janelle Monae – Age Of Pleasure

30) Charley Crockett – Live From The Ryman

The 20s

29) Wilco – Cousin

28) Black Pumas – Chronicles Of A Diamond

27) Everything But The Girl – Fuse

26) The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

25) Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

24) Polyphonic Spree – Salvage Enterprise

23) Bully – Lucky For You

22) The Kills – God Games

21) Genesis Owusu – The Struggler

20) Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

The Teens

19) Wednesday – Rat Saw God

18) The New Pornographers – Continue As Guest

17) Danielle Ponder – Some of Us Are Brave

16) Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable

15) Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

14) Slowdive – Everything Is Alive

13) Jess Williamson – Time Ain’t Accidental

12) Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine

11) Jungle – Volcano

Top Ten

10) Depeche Mode – Momento Mori

9) Jenny Lewis – Joy’All

8) Gorillaz – Cracker Island

7) Hozier – Unreal Unearth

6) Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

5) Peter Gabriel – i/o

4) The National – First Two Pages of Frankenstein

3) Abraham Alexander – SEA / SONS

2) Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Weathervanes

1) boygenius – The Record

