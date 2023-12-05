Liz Phair, the iconic singer-songwriter, brought her celebratory tour for the 30th anniversary of Exile in Guyville to Dallas last Sunday at the Majestic Theater, treating fans to a nostalgic journey through the groundbreaking album that first captivated audiences in 1993.

The night kicked off with a performance by the opening act Blondshell, whose music has garnered the praise of Rolling Stone.

As the lights dimmed, the audience erupted in cheers as Liz Phair took the stage. Phair looked genuinely grateful to be there, her smile reflecting the joy of revisiting a pivotal moment in her career.

The performance was a treat for fans, as Phair and her band delivered a full song-by-song run-through of the influential Exile in Guyville album.

Released in 1993, Guyville was a bold and unapologetic exploration of love, relationships, and female autonomy – earning critical acclaim and cementing Phair’s status as a trailblazer in the alternative rock scene.

The original success of Guyville in the ’90s was groundbreaking. The album is often considered a response to The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St.

The songs showcased Phair’s candid and confessional songwriting, challenging societal norms and gender expectations. It became a cultural touchstone, influencing a generation of musicians and listeners.

During the Dallas show, Phair’s energy was infectious, feeding off the enthusiasm of her crowd.

Her interactions with the audience created an intimate atmosphere, making it evident that this tour is not just a celebration for her but a shared experience with the fans who have supported her throughout the years.

As the tour continues its journey through December, hitting cities Kalamazoo, Madison, and Cleveland, Phair continues to connect with audiences across the country.

Listen to Phair’s latest single “Miss Lucy” now. Read more about Liz Phair’s return to Guyville in Pitchfork.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.