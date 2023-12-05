The review is in: Liz Phair’s still got it, and she proved it at the Majestic in Dallas

Liz Phair celebrating 30 years of Exile In Guyville at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on December 3. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Liz Phair, the iconic singer-songwriter, brought her celebratory tour for the 30th anniversary of Exile in Guyville to Dallas last Sunday at the Majestic Theater, treating fans to a nostalgic journey through the groundbreaking album that first captivated audiences in 1993.

The Dallas crowd for Liz Phair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The night kicked off with a performance by the opening act Blondshell, whose music has garnered the praise of Rolling Stone.

As the lights dimmed, the audience erupted in cheers as Liz Phair took the stage. Phair looked genuinely grateful to be there, her smile reflecting the joy of revisiting a pivotal moment in her career.

Rolling Stone ranked Exile in Guyville as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The performance was a treat for fans, as Phair and her band delivered a full song-by-song run-through of the influential Exile in Guyville album.

Released in 1993, Guyville was a bold and unapologetic exploration of love, relationships, and female autonomy – earning critical acclaim and cementing Phair’s status as a trailblazer in the alternative rock scene.

The Majestic Theatre opened in 1921, recently celebrating over 100 years of the arts. In 1977, the Majestic Theatre became the first Dallas building to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Liz Phair’s energy on stage was joyous during the celebration of Guyville. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The original success of Guyville in the ’90s was groundbreaking. The album is often considered a response to The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St.

The songs showcased Phair’s candid and confessional songwriting, challenging societal norms and gender expectations. It became a cultural touchstone, influencing a generation of musicians and listeners.

Many super fans at the front were already holding onto Liz Phair merchandise to commemorate the event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

During the Dallas show, Phair’s energy was infectious, feeding off the enthusiasm of her crowd.

Her interactions with the audience created an intimate atmosphere, making it evident that this tour is not just a celebration for her but a shared experience with the fans who have supported her throughout the years.

Dallas fans got to hear the Exile in Guyville album in its entirety at the Majestic Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

As the tour continues its journey through December, hitting cities Kalamazoo, Madison, and Cleveland, Phair continues to connect with audiences across the country.

Listen to Phair’s latest single “Miss Lucy” now. Read more about Liz Phair’s return to Guyville in Pitchfork.

You could feel the joy in the room as fans sang along. Photo: Jessica Waffles 

You can listen to Liz Phair’s latest single “Miss Lucy” everywhere now. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

