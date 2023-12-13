Black Pumas are “more than a fantasy,” they’re the real deal.

The show on Friday in Dallas at The Factory in Deep Ellum featured an opening set by Danielle Ponder, and echoed the soulfully psychedelic, haunting and dynamic sound of the Black Pumas’ sophomore album, Chronicles of a Diamond.

Known for their 7-time Grammy-nominated debut album released in 2019, the second record expands their musical palette.

Chronicles incorporates a diverse range of genres, including soul, symphonic pop, jazz-funk, and psychedelia. The band aimed to create a more extravagant and creatively composed album compared to their debut.

During the concert, a larger-than-life stage set featured the album artwork of Chronicles, with dazzling color-changing teeth and eyes, enhancing the performances of each song with thematic lighting.

Make no mistake, Black Pumas are at the top of their game.

It’s obvious that the band hasn’t been the type to simply lean on their past success, but push forward with gusto into their creative freedom and produce more magic for the road ahead.

“More than anything I wanted to make something we’d be thrilled to play live 200 days a year,” said lead singer Eric Burton, on the band’s Bandcamp page. “I wanted to be able to laugh, cry, bob my head, do the thing: it was all very much a selfish endeavor.”

Like Black Pumas, Chronicles of a Diamond once again harnesses the lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry between Burton, a self-taught musician who got his start busking on beaches and subway platforms in his native Los Angeles, and Adrian Quesada, (a Grammy Award winner whose background includes playing in Latin-funk orchestra Grupo Fantasma and accompanying legendary artists like Prince.

Although Black Pumas made much of the album at Quesada’s own Electric Deluxe Recorders in Austin, Chronicles also came to life in such far-flung cities as Amsterdam, Mexico City and San Francisco, with their longtime band joining in to shape the album’s explosive yet artfully crafted sound.

“On the first record my goal was to make something that felt modern but without using any loops or programming or editing of any kind—everything was completely live,” said Quesada, on the Bandcamp page. “With this record, we threw out all those rules and created something that’s very much a studio album but also captures that crazy energy that happens in the live show.”

At The Factory in Deep Ellum, the setlist kicked off with “Fire” from their debut album, followed by certified banger “Gemini Sun” from Chronicles.

A playful mix of old and new, the setlist tied together everything Black Pumas has been working on these past several years.

Burton hopped on the keyboard for the title track “Chronicles of a Diamond,” right before closing the set with “Colors” – their decidedly most famous song.

The 2-song encore included “Hello” and a lightshow-to-end-all-lightshows display with “Rock and Roll” (which also closes out the Chronicles studio album).

In short, if you get a chance to see Black Pumas right now in their career, you better do it. From their imaginative music production to their spirited stage presence and genuine positive nature, Black Pumas encapsulate what it means to create music with conviction.

Check out their tour schedule on their website and stream Chronicles of a Diamond.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.