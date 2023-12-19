Old City Lights warm up the stage at new Henry’s Majestic location in Oak Cliff

Nestled in the heart of Oak Cliff, Dallas, Henry’s Majestic has found a new home to give local musicians a platform and serve up delectable foods.

Co-owned by the husband-and-wife team of Andrew Popp and Feliza Macias, the venue recently celebrated its grand reopening at the former location of The Foundry – which closed in in the Summer of 2022.

Friday night at Henry’s Majestic was a vibrant affair, featuring the soulful sounds of Dallas band Old City Lights.

Known for their groovy and driving live performances, the band recently dropped their 9-track album Monarch in October of this year.

It’s obvious the band has been busy meticulously crafting these new songs since the release of their debut album Pangea in 2017.

The band seamlessly blends rock n roll, indie, jazz, Latin beats, jam fusion and more, creating a warm atmosphere as the players vibe off each other on stage.

They played mostly originals, showcasing their musical prowess. Passionate and expressive, the soundscapes are every-changing while watching the live show.

There was also a gorgeous rendition of “Time in a Bottle” that could make you cry in the club, with a trumpet solo that could warm your soul like molten molasses.

The festive atmosphere was heightened by the Christmas decorations adorning the venue, both indoors and on the large outdoor patio with a stage.

“I pulled some Christmas decorations from my attic,” owner Andrew Popp laughed. “Henry’s has always had a homey vibe, so it makes sense that it would have some home decor.”

When asked why this location, Popp said, “Henry’s has always been all about the patio. And this place checked all the boxes. We were fortunate enough to move everything out of the old restaurant; step by step, from paint color to decorations – it took about six months to make it feel right.”

Entertainment and Marketing Director Austin Marc Graf, responsible for booking the artists, emphasized the venue’s commitment to supporting local music.

“I want upbeat, fun, real talent. I’m utilizing my network of musicians I’ve gotten to know over the past 10 years and give them a place to play,” Graf said.

The renovated stage, adorned with a neon light sign reading “Majestic,” serves as a canvas for bands to make their mark.

“We’re trying to tell a story here, elevating the stage,” Graf says. “I’ve been pushing the bands to sticker up the stage and make their mark here.”

The menu at Henry’s Majestic features items like halibut, shrimp fettuccine, prime ribeye strip, Korean BBQ duck wings, and barria ramen.

The wide-ranging menu mirrors the venue’s commitment to diverse musical offerings.

“Our goal is to keep it real. We like things to be eclectic, and cater to all genres,” Popp explained. “We want nostalgia, as well as music you haven’t heard. We like the backyard feel and making things feel comfortable – being able to hang out with your family, friends, and even kids.”

With its fusion of great music and flavorful dining, this venue is poised to become a staple in Oak Cliff’s entertainment scene, offering an inviting space for everyone to enjoy the magic of live music and good company.

Looking ahead, Henry’s Majestic has an exciting lineup of events including live band karaoke nights on the last Sunday of each month, where participants get the thrill of a singing with a band.

More upcoming events at Henry’s Majestic (no cover):

Brunch is 12pm-3pm and dinner is 7pm-10pm. Find more info on the Henry’s Majestic website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.