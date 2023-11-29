Thankful: Voices from the North Texas music community

Thanksgiving 2023 has come and gone, but we at KXT are still feeling thankful.

This year, we asked a few people from the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene what they’re thankful for in this growing and diverse North Texas music community.

Here’s what they had to say:

1. Mike Snider, entrepreneur & AllGood Cafe business owner

“Thankful to be still living and have the doors open to serve you. Thankful for all of the beautiful people that have worked for us before and or still do… and the beautiful patrons that have been coming here for years and still do, and the best musicians and singers and songwriters that have played here for years and make it so special. So much to be thankful [for]. It’s the people.”

2. Cameron McCloud, Cure For Paranoia

“I’m thankful for the time I told J Analog that we should put Kierra Gray on our first single ‘Normal Person’ cus I loved her voice and I knew that he had a lil crush on her so that’d speed up the process of us getting it recorded cus he was kinda dragging ass. Her and her family immediately became family through that song and through playing every week at Three Links (I’m EXTREMELY thankful for that place as well for bringing us together).”

3. Jane Kim, artist manager/talent buyer

“Always grateful for all the artists and creatives that are always learning, always pursuing dreams, and always moving forward everyday in this incredible but difficult industry.”

4. Poppy Xander, musician

“I’m thankful for the venues and bookers and media who help promote local musicians and bands. Whether its making bad ass fliers for social media, posting a show on a marquee, or writing an article – the outreach is so helpful. It takes a village to make a scene and to keep the arts alive. “

5. Jason Alan Smith, Firehouse Gastro Park venue owner

“I’m thankful for all of the artists and the sacrifices they make every day. Many of them work a day job then change in the car and leave their families to drive across the state to play for us. They pour out their hearts for us, sometimes under thankless conditions because they have something to say. I’m thankful that they show up for us. They keep giving. They fill up our hearts. They keep us alive!”

6. Yohance Parker, local photographer

“I’m grateful for the great connections and the vibe, and the oneness that the music community brings to everyone.”

7. Danica Salazar, musician

“I’m grateful for the immense talent that exists across every genre in the scene. It’s inspiring and beautiful to see people kick ass at what they love to do!“

8. Carleigh Reese (HONIN), musician

“I’m thankful for the mutual support from different types of artists in Dallas who I can also call friends, Daven Martinez (photographer) Spencer Kenney (guitarist/producer), and Yalcy Mailliw (musical artist/producer). Also shoutout to Megan Daniel (owner of Black Cat Records N Comics) for creating a space for different types of music at their store/venue, thank you thank you!”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

