Thankful: Voices from the North Texas music community

Thanksgiving 2023 has come and gone, but we at KXT are still feeling thankful.

This year, we asked a few people from the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene what they’re thankful for in this growing and diverse North Texas music community.

Here’s what they had to say:

An older man smiling with his hand out inside a restaurant

Mike Snider during a show at AllGood Cafe in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

1. Mike Snider, entrepreneur & AllGood Cafe business owner

“Thankful to be still living and have the doors open to serve you. Thankful for all of the beautiful people that have worked for us before and or still do… and the beautiful patrons that have been coming here for years and still do, and the best musicians and singers and songwriters that have played here for years and make it so special. So much to be thankful [for]. It’s the people.”

A young man looking into camera holding tea cup

Cameron McCloud during a live video session with his band Cure For Paranoia for KXT at his home studio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

2. Cameron McCloud, Cure For Paranoia

“I’m thankful for the time I told J Analog that we should put Kierra Gray on our first single ‘Normal Person’ cus I loved her voice and I knew that he had a lil crush on her so that’d speed up the process of us getting it recorded cus he was kinda dragging ass. Her and her family immediately became family through that song and through playing every week at Three Links (I’m EXTREMELY thankful for that place as well for bringing us together).”

A young woman smiling at the camera with her hands in her pockets

Jane Kim during her interview with KXT at Firehouse Gastro Park in Grand Prairie. Photo: Jessica Waffles

3. Jane Kim, artist manager/talent buyer

“Always grateful for all the artists and creatives that are always learning, always pursuing dreams, and always moving forward everyday in this incredible but difficult industry.”

A young woman smiling at the camera leaning on a bar counter

Poppy Xander at Lounge Here in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

4. Poppy Xander, musician

“I’m thankful for the venues and bookers and media who help promote local musicians and bands. Whether its making bad ass fliers for social media, posting a show on a marquee, or writing an article – the outreach is so helpful. It takes a village to make a scene and to keep the arts alive. “

A man smiling into camera wearing a baseball hat

Jason Alan Smith inside his venue Firehouse Gastro Park during a State Fair Records showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

5. Jason Alan Smith, Firehouse Gastro Park venue owner

“I’m thankful for all of the artists and the sacrifices they make every day. Many of them work a day job then change in the car and leave their families to drive across the state to play for us. They pour out their hearts for us, sometimes under thankless conditions because they have something to say.  I’m thankful that they show up for us. They keep giving. They fill up our hearts. They keep us alive!”

A man looking into camera smiling wearing yellow tinted glasses

Yohance Parker at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

6. Yohance Parker, local photographer

“I’m grateful for the great connections and the vibe, and the oneness that the music community brings to everyone.”

A young woman singing passionately into a microphone

Danica Salazar during her band DEZORAH’s live session video with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

7. Danica Salazar, musician

“I’m grateful for the immense talent that exists across every genre in the scene. It’s inspiring and beautiful to see people kick ass at what they love to do!“

A young woman on stage singing and playing keyboard

HONIN performing at Harvest House. Photo: Jessica Waffles

8. Carleigh Reese (HONIN), musician

“I’m thankful for the mutual support from different types of artists in Dallas who I can also call friends, Daven Martinez (photographer) Spencer Kenney (guitarist/producer), and Yalcy Mailliw (musical artist/producer). Also shoutout to Megan Daniel (owner of Black Cat Records N Comics) for creating a space for different types of music at their store/venue, thank you thank you!”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

