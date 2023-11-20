PHOTOS: The inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival
November 20, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
Bowling For Soup at the inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum celebrated 150 years of the historic neighborhood as well as 50 years of hip hop on Saturday, ringing in the inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival with local and global acts.
Opening acts included DJ Edgar Blue, Cayuga All Stars, The 40 Acre Mule and Cure For Paranoia with The Grays. As the night went on, Bowling For Soup, Doug E. Fresh, Rev. Run (of legendary group Run DMC) and RC Williams and friends closed out the night.
In between acts, DJ Christy Ray kept the vibe alive. DJ Spinderella, who also happens to be Christy’s mother, was also a member of the iconic hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa.
Being in the presence of hip hop heavyweights celebrating the culture in the heart of Deep Ellum was a grounding experience. The Deep Ellum Foundation did a thoughtful job in the event’s creation, giving a wonderful free block party to the community.
Read more coverage about the festival from KXT’s Preston Jones: Deep Ellum Music Festival puts the spotlight on homegrown talent
An art installation celebrating 150 years of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
True from Self Style Wisdom clothing in front of the backdrop and replica of the Deep Ellum sign at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd during Bowling For Soup. Photo: Jessica Waffles
“Photo op” moment on stage by Bowling For Soup. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The entrance to the art booths and beer garden at the inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Live screen-pressed shirts at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bowling For Soup grew up playing tons of shows in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Doug E. Fresh took the stage to celebrate 50 years of hip hop. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fans at the front of the stage during Doug E. Fresh. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Doug E. Fresh danced his way through the set, while playing hit songs like “La Di Da Di.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum Music Festival host Tashara Parker dancing during Doug E. Fresh’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Doug E. Fresh is also known as “the Human Beat Box,” a pioneer in the skill of beatboxing. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Daughter & mother DJ Christy Ray (left) and DJ Spinderella (right), who was once the DJ for legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Reverend Run from legendary group Run DMC center stage at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Everyone wanted a piece of Rev. Run. Photo: Jessica Waffles
When a star gives you a little twinkle. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd during Rev. Run’s set at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The stage for the festival sat on the upper end of Deep Ellum on Main and Good Latimer. Photo: Jessica Waffles
DJ Christy Ray on stage at Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Rev. Run in the moment in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.