PHOTOS: The inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival

November 20, 2023

A full band on stage

Bowling For Soup at the inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Deep Ellum celebrated 150 years of the historic neighborhood as well as 50 years of hip hop on Saturday, ringing in the inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival with local and global acts.

Opening acts included DJ Edgar Blue, Cayuga All Stars, The 40 Acre Mule and Cure For Paranoia with The Grays. As the night went on, Bowling For Soup, Doug E. Fresh, Rev. Run (of legendary group Run DMC) and RC Williams and friends closed out the night.

In between acts, DJ Christy Ray kept the vibe alive. DJ Spinderella, who also happens to be Christy’s mother, was also a member of the iconic hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa.

Being in the presence of hip hop heavyweights celebrating the culture in the heart of Deep Ellum was a grounding experience. The Deep Ellum Foundation did a thoughtful job in the event’s creation, giving a wonderful free block party to the community.

Read more coverage about the festival from KXT’s Preston Jones: Deep Ellum Music Festival puts the spotlight on homegrown talent

A wooden arti peice that spells out Deep Ellum 150th

An art installation celebrating 150 years of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man in front of a step and repeat

True from Self Style Wisdom clothing in front of the backdrop and replica of the Deep Ellum sign at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd with their hands up

The crowd during Bowling For Soup. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

“Photo op” moment on stage by Bowling For Soup. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A music festival with art booths

The entrance to the art booths and beer garden at the inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An art vendor booth

Live screen-pressed shirts at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on a large stage in front of a large crowd

Bowling For Soup grew up playing tons of shows in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer on stage

Doug E. Fresh took the stage to celebrate 50 years of hip hop. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bunch of people at the front of a stage

Fans at the front of the stage during Doug E. Fresh. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A performer on stage

Doug E. Fresh danced his way through the set, while playing hit songs like “La Di Da Di.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman dancing in front of a camera

Deep Ellum Music Festival host Tashara Parker dancing during Doug E. Fresh’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man performing on stage

Doug E. Fresh is also known as “the Human Beat Box,” a pioneer in the skill of beatboxing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two women on stage

Daughter & mother DJ Christy Ray (left) and DJ Spinderella (right), who was once the DJ for legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dj on stage

The inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man on stage

Reverend Run from legendary group Run DMC center stage at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full crowd in front of a stage

Everyone wanted a piece of Rev. Run. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man pointing at the camera from the stage with a microphone to his mouth

When a star gives you a little twinkle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full crowd

The crowd during Rev. Run’s set at the Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full crowd in front of a large stage

The stage for the festival sat on the upper end of Deep Ellum on Main and Good Latimer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman djing

DJ Christy Ray on stage at Deep Ellum Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man on stage

Rev. Run in the moment in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

