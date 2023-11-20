PHOTOS: The inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival

Deep Ellum celebrated 150 years of the historic neighborhood as well as 50 years of hip hop on Saturday, ringing in the inaugural Deep Ellum Music Festival with local and global acts.

Opening acts included DJ Edgar Blue, Cayuga All Stars, The 40 Acre Mule and Cure For Paranoia with The Grays. As the night went on, Bowling For Soup, Doug E. Fresh, Rev. Run (of legendary group Run DMC) and RC Williams and friends closed out the night.

In between acts, DJ Christy Ray kept the vibe alive. DJ Spinderella, who also happens to be Christy’s mother, was also a member of the iconic hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa.

Being in the presence of hip hop heavyweights celebrating the culture in the heart of Deep Ellum was a grounding experience. The Deep Ellum Foundation did a thoughtful job in the event’s creation, giving a wonderful free block party to the community.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

