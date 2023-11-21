For some in the music business, one avenue of self-expression isn’t enough. While artists can assemble records, stage tours and generally convey their message however they see fit, some stretch beyond the realm of music — and satisfy their hunger through food.

The North Texas area has seen, over the last several years, a small boom in musicians crossing over into the culinary space. Whether it’s namesake beers, cozy eateries or buzzy pop-ups, there is a lot to sink your teeth into as a hungry music fan in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here is a taste of what’s out there.

Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room (1100 Foch St., Fort Worth)

While rising star Koe Wetzel claims East Texas as his home, the singer-songwriter has staked a claim a bit further west, in Fort Worth’s bustling entertainment district. Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room opened in March, and according to reports, the menu skews heavily Southern. “The food is country-style cooking with a Southern backbone and Texas flair,” chef Chad Burnett told CultureMap Dallas in March.

Herby’s Burgers (2109 S. Edgefield Ave., Oak Cliff)

DJ Sober (aka Will Rhoten) is renowned for his turntable skills, but earlier this year, he pivoted from wheels of steel to patties and buns, opening Herby’s Burgers in Oak Cliff. Rhoten, per multiple reports, is a co-owner and operator of the venture with Jake Saenz and Elijah Salazar, the latter of whom owns Peaberry. “As long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to open my own business,” Rhoten wrote in an Aug. 7 Instagram post. “In recent years, I’ve really been itching to add another element to my professional life and carving out a whole new lane.”

Lounge Here (9028 Garland Road, Dallas)

Just a couple doors down from Good Records’ latest location, on Garland Road, is a cozy, unassuming building you could walk right past if you aren’t careful. Tucked inside is Julie Doyle’s stylish, savory ode to West Texas: Lounge Here. Doyle, a co-founder of the Polyphonic Spree and Good Records, opened the bar in 2017, in partnership with Tony Barsotti. “We are Texan to the core,” Doyle told Eater Dallas in 2018.

Resident Taqueria (9661 Audelia Road, #112, Dallas)

This Lake Highlands taqueria is on the list in a bit of a technicality: Resident Taqueria, open since 2015, is the brainchild of St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark)’s sister Amy and brother-in-law, Andrew Savoie. (Still, Clark turned up opening weekend to take orders and help bus tables!) “It’s an honor to be part of the Resident Taqueria opening weekend,” St. Vincent tweeted at the time.

The Rustic (3656 Howell St., Dallas)

It’s hard to believe a decade has passed since Fort Worth singer-songwriter Pat Green (in partnership with FreeRange Concepts) opened the doors to The Rustic in Dallas. The restaurant and performance space have stayed busy over the years, and it’s a concept Green has successfully exported elsewhere in the state: The Rustic now has locations in two other cities: San Antonio, and a pair of Rustics in Houston.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.