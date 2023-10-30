The everchanging glam of Dallas band The Dirty Shirts

Nick Santa Maria of The Dirty Shirts. Photo: Isabella Martinez.

If you’ve ever been to a Dirty Shirts show, you’ll understand two things almost immediately: their music is going to make you move, and frontman Nick Santa Maria’s fashion and style will make you re-evaluate what you’ve currently got in your own closet.

It was in the midst of the Covid pandemic, that The Dirty Shirts were formed – bringing to life a modern era of glam-rock and a new sound from Santa Maria, who previously spent most of his time playing with country bands around the metroplex.

In 2022, they released their first full-length album, In The Get Up From The Get Go, with their song “Detonator” making it’s debut on KXT. Since then, the group has performed a slew of shows, including SXSW in Austin earlier this year.

However, Santa Maria is far from a creature of habit. Destined to keep the sound of the Dirty Shirts ever-evolving, he spends a lot of time writing and creating music that continually sets the Dirty Shirts apart from their peers in the DFW music scene. It’s not just rock. It’s not just punk. It’s not just dance. But when you put all of those together, you have a well-balanced sound that makes you FEEL something.

The Dirty Shirts are dropping the new single, “Midnight Casanova” on Halloween and the band has more surprised planned before the end of the year. Keep up with The Dirty Shirts on their website and Instagram.

