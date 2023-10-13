Sitting pretty: Dallas indie artist Pretty Boy Aaron is up next

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

If there’s anyone who should be on your “I heard him before he was everywhere” radar, Pretty Boy Aaron is up next.

The multi-hyphenate artist is becoming harder and harder to remain Dallas’ best kept secret. And with more than 350k monthly listeners on Spotify alone and 19 million streams of his song “Nicotine” on the platform, he’s spreading like wildfire.

His versatility is at the core of his virality. He raps, but he’s not just a rapper. He’s at home with a guitar, but he’s just as comfortable behind a soundboard. He does it all himself, from songwriting to mixing to producing.

Bouncing between hip-hop and indie-pop makes for vibrations that can’t box Pretty Boy Aaron into a singular genre. With early inspirations from artists like Pharrell and Tyler, The Creator – themselves renowned for exploring genres with an all-encompassing approach – a sense of DIY artistry flows through every drop of his sound.

Aaron also plays well with others. When he isn’t collaborating on dancefloor-brewing tracks like his latest single, “Something Good” with synth-pop singer Tesia, he’s teaming up with a stacked catalog of fellow North Texas musicians on the rise. His deadpan-delivered verse on “Lemonade” complements an otherwise bright track with CHROMA and A-Wall. He regularly links up with Oak Cliff’s Luna Luna – his low, growled flow seamlessly blends into their hazy lens of pop on songs such as “Golden” and “Fro.” What’s more, “Delfino” featuring Bruhnice off the Pretty Boy EP was easily among one of best local songs released in 2021.

If you’ve been sleeping until now, you can stay up on Pretty Boy Aaron’s upcoming shows and new releases through his Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.