Ring My La Bell

La Bell has many talents. Not only is she a KXT on-air host, she is also a Dallas-based hip-hop and R&B recording artist, producer, and songwriter. La Bell found her passion for singing at an early age. When she was 19, she discovered rap and that she had a talent for writing lyrical verses and raps. To build her craft and confidence, La Bell performed at open mics, bought a guitar, and taught herself how to play. Singing is now one of her major talents.

Almost three years ago, La released “Go Time” and she shows no sign of slowing down. Last year, La Bell was up for Grammy consideration for “Groove Theory,” and describes her sound as ‘hip-hop and soul that is mixed with an acoustic, R&B, pop flair.’

La Bell is dedicated to perfecting her craft with a plethora of performances across DFW including a weekly residency every Friday at The Magnolia Wine Bar in Fort Worth. You can also catch her at the State Fair of Texas on the Bud Light stage on October 9th.

