It has been a minute since North Texas last saw Peter Gabriel onstage.

The acclaimed English singer-songwriter and producer’s last solo appearance came a dozen years ago — on June 15, 2011 at then-Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie. It’s been nearly as long since Gabriel has mounted a solo tour of any consequence, but he’s back on the road, returning to Dallas and the American Airlines Center on Oct. 19 in support of his forthcoming studio album, i/o, his first album since 2011’s New Blood.

The evolution from prog-rock to pop stardom and beyond has been a fascinating one, and the 73-year-old Gabriel seems to grow only more experimental and adventurous as he ages.

To prepare you for Gabriel’s North Texas return, here are five songs from across his eclectic catalog.

“Solsbury Hill”

In breaking away from the grand prog-rock miasma of Genesis, Gabriel pared his sound and style way back for his 1977 self-titled debut (which is also known as either Car or Peter Gabriel I). This alternately lilting and stomping hit has scarcely aged a day over the ensuing decades; such a freshness tends to be a Gabriel hallmark.

“Biko”

Gabriel has long had a reputation as a passionate advocate, particularly when it comes to human rights. He fused his advocacy with his art on this still-powerful track from his third album, 1980’s Peter Gabriel (aka Melt), which protested the death of South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, who was killed by police in 1977.

“Shock the Monkey”

Slowly but surely, Gabriel began finding his way back to the prog-tinged sounds he first embraced in Genesis, albeit from a distinctly different angle. Released in 1982, and rightly anticipating the rise of synthesizers in mainstream pop music, “Shock the Monkey,” from Gabriel’s fourth album (again self-titled, but aka Security), still packs a punch.

“In Your Eyes”

Superstardom arrived with Gabriel’s fifth album, 1986’s So, which featured a slew of hits, not least of which was this gorgeously rendered, richly atmospheric ballad. Working with producer Daniel Lanois, Gabriel struck an ideal balance between his more esoteric tendencies and heavy radio rotation gold.

“Panopticom”

Far from calling it a day, Gabriel has continued to push his music in bold new directions, even as he also reaches back to the minimalist, severe moods of his earliest solo works. “Panopticom,” from his yet-to-be-released 10th studio album, i/o, mashes together gripping melodies, acoustic rock, and electronic flourishes.

Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center, Dallas. 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Tickets are $56.50-$281.50.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).