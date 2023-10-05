Penny Bored rocks Denton with debut EP What If? As If!

Last Saturday, Denton buzzed with excitement as Penny Bored, the brainchild of frontperson Faith Alesia, celebrated the release of their debut EP What If? As If! at Andy’s Bar.

“I grew up in the pop-punk scene but also listened to artists like Hillary Duff, Avril Lavigne, and Michelle Branch, a lot of early 2000s pop-rock,” Alesia said.

This mix of influences lays the foundation for Penny Bored’s distinctive sound, a fusion of pop-punk and nostalgic pop-rock that can be found in Penny Bored’s sound.

Alesia hails from Wichita Falls but has made Denton their artistic home. At 27 years old, Faith brings a unique perspective to the music industry as a non-binary artist.

“When I started Penny Bored, I wasn’t really out as non-binary at the time,” they shared. “Something about Penny Bored has upped my confidence. I feel like a completely different person. I think pursuing Penny Bored is what helped me feel more comfortable coming out.”

Alesia is determined to create a safe space and a supportive community for non-binary artists and listeners alike. They encourage everyone to embrace their true selves.

“Identifying as non-binary is what I’m more comfortable with, makes me happy. Encourage everyone else to do the same. Life’s short; we should just do what we’re comfortable with and what we’re happy with,” Alesia said.

Collaborating with songwriter Jojo Centineo in Los Angeles has played a significant role in shaping Penny Bored’s sound.

Alesia described their collaboration with Jojo, saying, “We wrote one song together, and I knew immediately I wanted to start writing with him. He just gets it; he understands the vibe. He’s taught me so much and has been a great mentor.”

What If? As If! was recorded at Centineo’s studio in LA.

Alesia’s background in photography and videography has also contributed to their artistic aesthetic and branding.

They’ve directed and edited their music videos, creating a DIY aesthetic that encapsulates their vision. Collaborating with friends has been a crucial part of Penny Bored’s journey, turning each project into a labor of love.

In the three years since its inception, Penny Bored has released 7 music videos on their Youtube Channel, including one for their song “Karma,” which has already received over 20,000 plays on Spotify.

Alesia and their twin have meticulously crafted the brand of Penny Bored, aiming to evoke a burst of nostalgia and positivity.

They elaborated on the brand’s essence, saying, “I just want a burst of nostalgia when people enter the Penny Bored world. Colorful, fun, happy, good vibes, like early 2000s carrying around a CD player with stickers all over it, or like Radio Disney.”

As for upcoming shows, Penny Bored has something exciting in the pipeline for Dallas, set to be announced soon, with plans for December.

The band is highly active on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, encouraging fans to stay updated on their musical journey.

Alesia had a closing message for the audience: “Do what makes you happy. Follow your dreams.”

They emphasized their own journey of self-discovery, from a violinist with no prior band experience to a confident non-binary artist making waves in the music industry. “If there’s something you want to do, go for it,” they urged.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.