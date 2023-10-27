KXT 91.7 is excited to present Arlo Parks Unplugged: An intimate and stripped-back performance and poetry reading.

Join us at Granada Theater on December 6 at 7 p.m. as we welcome the Grammy-nominated singer and author to celebrate her debut book, “The Magic Border.” The book contains 20 original poems and serves as the lyrical companion to Parks’ critically acclaimed new album, My Soft Machine. Tracks like “Devotion” and “Weightless” from the album have become favorites for the regular rotations of KXT hosts.

Hailing from London, England, Arlo Parks is known for her warm, calming tone and songwriting that vividly captures themes of mental health awareness, love, and the complexities of navigating adulthood. Her masterful take on bedroom-pop has earned her collaborations with coveted artists like Phoebe Bridgers and clairo.

Her solo showcase at Granada Theater will feature live poetry readings from her debut book, “The Magic Border,” and a stripped-back performance of songs from her new album. This is her only performance in Texas before she begins her My Soft Machine North America tour in 2024- don’t miss out!

Arlo Parks at Granada Theater on Wednesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of show.