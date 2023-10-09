Join KXT for a very intimate show with Jaime Wyatt

Jaime Wyatt is a talented Americana singer-songwriter known for her emotive storytelling and soulful vocals. Born in California, Wyatt’s music is deeply rooted in traditional country, but she effortlessly blends elements of rock, folk, and blues into her sound. Her lyrics often reflect personal experiences, struggles and triumphs, offering a raw and authentic glimpse into her life. Wyatt’s music is characterized by its honesty, vulnerability, and a distinctive, heartfelt delivery that resonates with listeners. She has gained recognition for her exceptional songwriting and has captivated audiences with her captivating performances, making her a rising star in the Americana music scene. Make plans to join us Thursday, October 12 at the Double Wide for this very intimate show:

https://www.prekindle.com/event/48843-jaime-wyatt-an-intimate-performance-with-kxt-917-dallas