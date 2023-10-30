From Joy Oladokun to Genesis Owusu, a concert-packed week in North Texas

There are weeks, every so often, where North Texas sees a staggering number of can’t-miss concerts passing through its various venues — this coming week, kicking off on Oct. 30, is one of them.

And rather than singling out just one to tell you about, we thought we’d round up five different artists — one of whom is performing a multi-night stand on one of the larger local stages — worth catching over the next seven days.

Lauryn Hill at Dickies Arena (Oct. 30)

Somehow, 25 years have slipped by since Lauryn Hill released her first — and thus far only — solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. To mark the occasion, Hill (who tours very infrequently) has hit the road for 17 shows to perform the album in full. Expect a heavy dose of nostalgia — which will only be intensified by the fact that Fugees are Hill’s opening act.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $79.50-$249.50.

Genesis Owusu at the Studio at the Factory (Nov. 1)

Australian rapper-singer Genesis Owusu has made a big impression in a relatively small amount of time. After turning heads with his 2021 debut LP, Smiling with No Teeth, the 25-year-old Owusu quickly followed it up with this year’s Struggler, which features the singles “GTFO” and “Leaving the Light.”

8 p.m. Nov. 1. Tickets are $22.50.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones at Majestic Theatre (Nov. 2)

The Alabama-formed soul octet St. Paul and the Broken Bones — anchored by charismatic vocalist Paul Janeway — is reliably one of the most dynamic live bands in the country. The group is touring behind its latest album, Angels in Science Fiction, which dropped back in April. Maggie Rose joins as the opening act.

8 p.m. Nov. 2. Tickets are $35-$65.

Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center (Nov. 2-3)

It’s been four years since Queen and its latest frontman, Adam Lambert, has toured America. However, such is the strength of the band’s formidable, decades-spanning catalog that, despite having released no new music since the early days of the Clinton administration, Queen and Lambert are setting up shop for two nights at American Airlines Center.

8 p.m. Nov. 2-3. Tickets are $79.50-$570.50.

Joy Oladokun at Kessler Theater (Nov. 4)

Arizona-bred singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun has rapidly vaulted to the forefront of consequential artists on the strength of her four studio albums to date, the latest of which, Proof of Life, was released in late April (and reissued in a deluxe edition earlier this month). NNAMDI will open.

8 p.m. Nov. 4. Tickets are $26.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.