Fort Worth’s Averi Burk knows how to connect

Averi Burk performing live. Photo: Hayley Spencer, @pi_photos_

Averi Burk, is one of those artists who seems to be able to keep it together when the world around her is loud and chaotic. Known for her straight-to-the-heart lyrics and rock-solid vocals, Burk has a way of connecting with her audience that makes them feel seen and heard.

She considers herself a rock-pop artist, influenced by various genres. Which is ever-present in her tone. With the sound of rock in her vocals, you’ll also find very healthy doses of soul and blues.

Averi Burk is playing the 20th anniversary of Artsgoggle in Fort Worth on October 21st and she plans to release one last single this year called “Circles” in late October. Keep up with Burk on Instagram to stay up to date on shows and releases.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

La Bell is a weekend and fill-in host at KXT. She shares some of her favorite songs during ‘R&B at 3’ on weekends.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.