Everything On Purpose with Jess Williamson

Jess Williamson. Photo: Jackie Lee Young.

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

Born in Flower Mound, TX and now spending most of her time in LA, Jess Williamson has been very busy for the last couple of years, and all that hard work has been a boon for music lovers across North Texas.

Starting off with humble singer/songwriter roots, playing around Austin while attending The University of Texas, Williamson has, since 2014, released five records (six if you include the wonderful collaboration with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, 2022’s I Walked with You a Ways).

Her latest, Time Ain’t Accidental is a KXT Staff favorite of 2023, and in Jess’ own words the “album’s reckoning with loss, isolation, romance, and personal reclamation signals a tectonic shift as a person and as an artist: from someone who once accommodated and made herself small to a woman emboldened by her power as an individual.”

The Album is evocative of Western landscapes, tear-in-beer anthems, and a wholly modern take on country music that is entirely her own.

Jess Williamson just wrapped up performing at the Trans Pecos Festival in Marfa, and is heading to Austin next for the 5th Annual Music for The Mind Benefit Concert at the historic Arlyn Studios.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

