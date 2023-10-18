Dolly Parton, Dallas Cowboys spending Thanksgiving together for a good cause

Add an extra seat to the dining room table: Dolly Parton will be in town for Thanksgiving.

Parton will be on hand to perform live at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, during halftime of the game between the The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, beginning at 3:30 p.m..



Parton’s appearance as part of the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show” will happen less than a week after the release of her hotly anticipated new album, Rockstar, which features the icon collaborating with a host of, well, rock stars: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Emmylou Harris, among many others, will make appearances on the 30-track collection.

“What an honor to get to kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” Parton said in a statement. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

Per press materials, the team is equally excited to have the freshly minted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer taking the field this fall.

“Dolly’s contagious energy and positive spirit and just what we need to support the Salvation Army’s enormous effort to make this holiday bright for millions of individuals and families in need,” said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys, in a statement.

The Dallas Cowboys halftime performance tradition began over 25 years ago, with an appearance by Reba McEntire in 1997. Other notable Thanksgiving halftime performers include the Jonas Brothers (2022), Selena Gomez (2013), Kenny Chesney (2012), Kelly Clarkson (2007), and Destiny’s Child (2004).

