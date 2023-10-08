Halloween is the perfect time to embrace your inner ghoul, plus enjoy some local music in celebration of local music month! From free arts festivals to costume parties with live bands, here are 8 ways to get spooky and support local music this Halloween season:

Roaring 20’s Halloween Costume Party (Fort Worth)

Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Cost: $15

$15 Location: Scat Jazz Lounge

Scat Jazz Lounge Step back in time with a Roaring 20’s Halloween Costume Party at Scat Jazz Lounge. Dress up in your best flapper dress or zoot suit and enjoy the swinging sounds of the Black Powder Vipers. There’s even a costume contest for a chance to win a prize.

Top Ten’s Halloween Spectacular (Oak Cliff)

Date: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Time: Event starts at 7:30 pm, music starts at 8:00 pm

Event starts at 7:30 pm, music starts at 8:00 pm Cost: $10 suggested donation

$10 suggested donation Location: Top Ten Records

Top Ten Records Top Ten’s Halloween Spectacular features live music by Special Agent, Morgue Drawer, and Othering. Dress up in your spookiest costume and enjoy a night of music and dancing. There are prizes for the top three costumes, so get creative!

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert (Dallas)

Date: Friday, October 27 – Sunday, October 29

Friday, October 27 – Sunday, October 29 Time: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Cost: Starting at $130

Starting at $130 Location: Meyerson Symphony Center

Meyerson Symphony Center Experience the magic of Harry Potter at the Meyer Symphony Center. Watch Harry soar across the big screen while the Dallas Symphony Orchestra provides a live musical accompaniment. It’s a magical way to celebrate Halloween.

Deep-O-Ween (Deep Ellum)

Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Time: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Cost: Free

Free Location: Deep Ellum Brewing

Deep Ellum Brewing Join the Deep-O-Ween celebration at Deep Ellum Brewing, featuring live music by Loyal Sally and a costume contest with exciting prizes. It’s a night of Halloween jams, beer, and spooky fun in Deep Ellum.

Double Wide Halloween Bash (Deep Ellum)

Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Time: Doors at 9:00 pm, Show at 10:00 pm

Doors at 9:00 pm, Show at 10:00 pm Cost: $20 (21+)

$20 (21+) Location: Double Wide

Double Wide Get ready for a Spooktacular PARTY at Deep Ellum featuring live music by Teen Wolves, Daniel Markham, Sculpture Club, and more. Put on your best costume for a chance to win a $500 cash prize. DJ Gabe Mendoza will keep the party going all night.

Pizza Planet Presents: A Nightmare on Locust St. (Denton)

Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Time: Doors at 6:00 pm, Music at 7:00 pm

Doors at 6:00 pm, Music at 7:00 pm Cost: $13 (advance) / $18 (day-of)

$13 (advance) / $18 (day-of) Location: Andy’s Bar

Andy’s Bar Enjoy a stacked lineup of local bands covering their favorite groups at Andy’s Bar – including Tiny Giants as STONE TEMPLE PILOTS,Amethyst Michelle as PARAMORE, Gravedweller as NIRVANA, and more. Dress up in your Halloween costume for a night of live music and spooky debauchery.

D.I.E. Presents: A Very Indie Halloween (Fort Worth)

Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Time: Show starts at 7:00 pm

Show starts at 7:00 pm Cost: $15 (advance) / $20 (day of) / All Ages

$15 (advance) / $20 (day of) / All Ages Location: Big Rob’s

Big Rob’s Dallas Independent Entertainment’s Halloween party features Surely Tempo, an indie rock band from California, along with local bands Moonstone, Gemini and Moonbeam Machine. Costumes are encouraged, and it promises a night of indie rock music and Halloween fun.

A Wizard of Oz Halloween (Fort Worth)

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Tuesday, October 31 Time: 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Cost: Free

Free Location: Lola’s Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX

Lola’s Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX Join the Wizard of Oz-themed Halloween throwdown at Lola’s Fort Worth. Enjoy live music by a slew of local artists that include Keegan McInroe, Katie Robertson, Jimmy Hinkle, Aden Bubeck, Matt Mabe, Morris Holdahl, Gary Grammar, and more. Participate in a costume contest with a $100 bar tab prize for the winner. It’s a fantastic way to spend Halloween night.

Get ready to rock, dance, and celebrate Halloween with these fantastic local music events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.