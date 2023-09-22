“So Talented”: A magical night with Wesley Geiger, Dancey Jenkins and Garrett Owen at The Kessler

Nine years after the release of his debut album, El Dorado, Dallas-based singer/songwriter Wesley Geiger celebrated his sophomore album No Cigar at The Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff last week, with supporting acts Dancey Jenkins and Garrett Owen.

The night was full of thoughtful performances, diving into the intricately woven tapestry of each artist’s psyche. The sheer amount of expertise on stage at any given moment dazzled the room with sonically playful melodies – to which at one point, as a song ended, a music lover in the back exclaimed, “SO TALENTED!”

“That’s the headline,” Jenkins laughed on stage with the rest of the crowd. “So talented.”

No Cigar is a precisely crafted musical journey; here, the itinerant spirit of El Dorado has become rooted, even familial, and more studied and inquisitive than ever. The music is detailed, yet open. Geiger’s main influence is country music, but  the writing is informed by a love of jazz harmony and classic pop melodies.

There is a variety of textures and moods, created by a band of exceptional Texas musicians. The album was produced by Daniel Creamer (aka Dancey Jenkins), engineered by Matt Pence and recorded at the Echo Lab just outside of Denton, Texas. (You may also recognize these two as part of Shakey Graves’ band)

The songs on this record are joyful, lively, and occasionally reflective. They are born from finding hope and humor in the mundane, often difficult realities of life. They were written in the place where things didn’t go according to plan, where you are close, but no cigar.

Jenkins performed many songs from his 2023 debut album Nothingness, and Garrett Owen played fan favorites and new tunes as well.

Catch Wesley Geiger at the State Fair of Texas on Wednesday October 18 at the Yuengling Flight Stage – performing at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

In a thank you letter to his friends, family, and collaborators, Geiger proclaims, “We’re just getting started!”

A full band on stage

Wesley Geiger performed a moving set with a full band at The Kessler in celebration of his No Cigar album release. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing keyboard on stage

Wesley Geiger in the moment. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A marquee with Wesley Geiger, Dancey Jenkins and Garrett Owen

The iconic Kessler Theater marquee. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The full show lineup was on stage to perform “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” with Wesley Geiger, a gospel song included on the No Cigar album in honor of his grandfather. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Dancey Jenkins’ set included Evan Jacobs (left, keyboard) and Matt Pence (drums, right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing guitar on stage

Garrett Owen on stage at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Wesley Geiger’s band included several members of The Texas Gentlemen. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Set lists on stage, one written on a paper plate, one typed on a piece of paper

Guitarist Ryan Ake’s set lists for the Dancey Jenkins set (left) and the Wesley Geiger set (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing keyboard on stage and singing

Austin-based Dancey Jenkins’ performance was thoughtfully engaging at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing guitar on stage

Ryan Ake performed with both Geiger and Jenkins; you may recognize him from The Texas Gentlemen. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two musicians playing guitar on stage

Wesley Geiger switched between keyboard and guitar during his set at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The full Dancey Jenkins ensemble on stage at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing guitar on stage

Garrett Owen’s intricate guitar picking skills are iconic to his songwriting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing keyboard on stage and smiling

Wesley Geiger brought little bits of magic to the stage at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

So talented. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing keyboard on stage

A sereneness overcomes the stage while performing Wesley Geiger’s music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Wesley Geiger performed many songs from the new album, including “Houdini”, “Nervous Laugh” and “Blue Rose.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Smiles were abundant during this show full of long-time friends. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing guitar on stage

Garrett Owen’s solo acoustic performance set the stage for a night full of talent at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two musicians playing keyboard on stage

Dancey Jenkins performing with Wesley Geiger at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two musicians on stage, one playing keyboard and singing, the other playing bass

It’s not hard to be drawn into Dance Jenkins’ music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Dancey Jenkins’ set was the perfect middle act to lead into the Wesley Geiger showstopper. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage playing guitar, with a drummer behind him

It was a pleasure to witness Wesley Geiger in full swing at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two musicians on stage smiling

Give it up for Wesley Geiger, everybody. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

