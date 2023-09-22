Nine years after the release of his debut album, El Dorado, Dallas-based singer/songwriter Wesley Geiger celebrated his sophomore album No Cigar at The Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff last week, with supporting acts Dancey Jenkins and Garrett Owen.

The night was full of thoughtful performances, diving into the intricately woven tapestry of each artist’s psyche. The sheer amount of expertise on stage at any given moment dazzled the room with sonically playful melodies – to which at one point, as a song ended, a music lover in the back exclaimed, “SO TALENTED!”

“That’s the headline,” Jenkins laughed on stage with the rest of the crowd. “So talented.”

No Cigar is a precisely crafted musical journey; here, the itinerant spirit of El Dorado has become rooted, even familial, and more studied and inquisitive than ever. The music is detailed, yet open. Geiger’s main influence is country music, but the writing is informed by a love of jazz harmony and classic pop melodies.

There is a variety of textures and moods, created by a band of exceptional Texas musicians. The album was produced by Daniel Creamer (aka Dancey Jenkins), engineered by Matt Pence and recorded at the Echo Lab just outside of Denton, Texas. (You may also recognize these two as part of Shakey Graves’ band)

The songs on this record are joyful, lively, and occasionally reflective. They are born from finding hope and humor in the mundane, often difficult realities of life. They were written in the place where things didn’t go according to plan, where you are close, but no cigar.

Jenkins performed many songs from his 2023 debut album Nothingness, and Garrett Owen played fan favorites and new tunes as well.

Catch Wesley Geiger at the State Fair of Texas on Wednesday October 18 at the Yuengling Flight Stage – performing at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

In a thank you letter to his friends, family, and collaborators, Geiger proclaims, “We’re just getting started!”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

