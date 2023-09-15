Fans of the enigmatic British singer-songwriter King Krule, also known as Archy Marshall, were treated to a mesmerizing sold-out performance at House of Blues this past Wednesday night.

The smell of Palo Santo permeated the air as King Krule saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores lit a small piece of wood as the band walked out on stage before the lights came on.

A passionate chorus from the crowd echoed through the venue as the band came into view: “ARCHY! ARCHY! ARCHY!”

The first waning notes of “Perfecto Miserable” began the set, shrouded in darkness with just a hint of blue light behind Marshall, deepening the attention to the music rather than the visual.

The concert was a masterclass in mood creation. Scarce lighting with glimmers of occasional strobes ruminated in the space, evoking a sense of angst and introspection – akin to being a fly on the wall in a moody teenager’s dimly lit bedroom.

It was an atmosphere that seemed to transport the audience into the very essence of King Krule’s sonic universe.

Space Heavy is King Krule’s latest creative opus, released on June 9 of this year. The album was created between 2020 and 2022, during Marshall’s commutes between London and Liverpool, two cities he called home. The journey between these places sparked a fascination with “the space between” – a theme that permeates the album.

King Krule collaborated with producer Dilip Harris and his seasoned live band, including saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson, and guitarist Jack Towell.

The album achieves a delicate equilibrium between negative and positive space. It’s an album where the silence between the notes is as potent as the music itself.

It’s described by critics as an innovative work that enriches King Krule’s signature soundscapes and shape-shifting nature.

Complementing the release of Space Heavy, King Krule unveiled a concert film titled “You’ll Never Guess What Happened Next…” on August 30.

Directed and shot by Anna Pollack, it captures King Krule’s stripped-back tour leading up to the album’s announcement (see video at bottom of this article).

King Krule continues their US tour through September 25, including stops in Denver, Portland, Seattle, Oakland, and Los Angeles. They will head back across the pond to continue touring through November.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

