Modern by Moonlight: Otsukimi Festival Ticket Giveaway

In recognition of the rich heritage of Tadao Ando, the architect of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth building, our community is invited to celebrate Otsukimi, the annual Japanese festival that honors the autumn moon and the season ahead.

To begin this special evening, guests are invited to cast a lantern into the reflecting pond to create an ethereal glow and stunning event backdrop. In addition to the Modern’s special exhibitions, Robert Motherwell: Pure Painting and Jammie Holmes: Make the Revolution Irresistible, the event features live entertainment by Dondoko Taiko, Nik Parr and The Selfless Lovers, and The Dirty Shirts. Japanese-inspired food and beverages crafted by Café Modern will be available throughout the evening. Find the event schedule and more details here.

One lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets!

Enter this giveaway by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. The winner will be notified by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 15 via email or phone.

Official contest rules can be found here.