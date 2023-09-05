Kwinton Gray of We Them Grays on the return of their Disney concert in Plano

A full band on stage

We Them Grays (aka The Grays) were joined by 12 musicians on the Box Garden stage at Legacy Hall for their annual Disney Show. Cameron McCloud from Cure For Paranoia joined the band for a song from The Little Mermaid. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Saturday night, the Box Garden Theater at Legacy Hall in Plano was transformed into a magical realm where Disney classics from the ’90s came to life.

The Dallas music group We Them Grays, comprised of the talented siblings Kierra Gray, KJ Gray and Kwinton Gray, once again enchanted audiences with the return of their Disney concert.

A show poster

We Them Grays’ show poster featured The Grays as Disney-esc cartoon characters. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer and bassist on stage

KJ Gray (left) and Kierra Gray (right) on stage for their annual Disney Show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The show’s all-star lineup included singers (left to right) Kierra Gray, Ambivert Sista, Madi Davis, Ashleigh Smith, Dana Harper and DaVante Thornton. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Since 2018, this musical trio has been celebrating the unforgettable melodies of Disney’s golden era, and this year’s installment was a testament to the power of music to bring generations together.

“The inspiration came from our musical origins as homeschooled siblings,” Kwinton Gray responded in an email interview. “We taught ourselves how to play by learning our favorite song from television and film. It definitely brought us closer, tapping into our childhood foundation and just building from that genuine love for music and each other.”

A full crowd in front of a stage

The crowd was full of Disney fans of all ages, singing and dancing along to the lively set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kids gathered around two women dressed as Disney princesses

Two Disney princesses were among the crowd for interaction – Cinderella and Moana. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassist on stage

KJ Gray brings the funky bass lines to Disney. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Children couldn’t resist running to the front of the stage, dancing to the tunes they knew and loved, while older concertgoers reveled in the nostalgia, sharing these cherished memories with their families.

The Grays were accompanied by a 12-piece house band. The talented ensemble included Ambivert Sista, Madi Davis, Ashleigh Smith, Dana Harper, DaVante Thornton, Nicholas Rothouse, Jonathan Mones, Phil Joseph, Emery Varrie III, Kazunori Tanaka, Douglas Levin, and Roger Hunt.

A percussionist on stage

Percussionist Nicholas Rothouse performs as part of the Disney extravaganza. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd of people with kids on adults' shoulders

Some kids got into the spirit of the show atop their guardians’ shoulders. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

“Moana” joined the band on stage to dance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

As for their favorite songs from the setlist, Kwinton noted, “I wish we could pick our favorite songs; the entire setlist is composed of all our favorite songs.”

We Them Grays’ concert is a delightful journey down memory lane, filled with iconic songs from beloved Disney movies. The setlist featured enchanting tunes from classics such as The Lion King, Toy Story, Lilo & Stitch, Aladdin, Hercules, The Emperor’s New Groove, The Jungle Book, Moana, and more. This year, they also added a special touch by incorporating songs from Disney Channel hits like Duck Tales, The Proud Family, and That’s So Raven.

A horn section on stage

Jonathan Mones (left) and Phil Joseph (right) on stage for the Disney Show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing keyboard and keytar on stage

We Them Grays’ Kwinton Gray on stage for the annual Disney show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A smiling man with a baby on his shoulder

Jonathan Thomas enjoying the show with his and Kierra Gray’s sweet baby. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Whether you’re a child enchanted by the magic of Disney or an adult seeking to relive cherished memories, We Them Grays’ concert is a must-see event that brings joy and nostalgia to all who attend.

A full band on stage

The band in full swing at the Box Green at Legacy Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer on stage

Emery Varrie III on stage for the annual Disney show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The harmonies from the band were angelic and full of energy. Photo: Jessica Waffles

As for future plans, Kwinton Gray encouraged fans to stay tuned, hinting at exciting developments on the horizon. The group is creating more opportunities to share their music with fans locally and abroad.

To keep up with their latest releases and shows, follow them on all social media platforms @WeThemGrays.

A horn section on stage

Kazunori Tanaka (left) and Douglas Levin (right) in the horns section at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large crowd in front of a stage

The show filled out the whole venue to celebrate Disney music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Smiles were abundant all night as the playful sounds of Disney music filled the air. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

DaVante Thornton on stage for the Disney show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

