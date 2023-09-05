Saturday night, the Box Garden Theater at Legacy Hall in Plano was transformed into a magical realm where Disney classics from the ’90s came to life.

The Dallas music group We Them Grays, comprised of the talented siblings Kierra Gray, KJ Gray and Kwinton Gray, once again enchanted audiences with the return of their Disney concert.

Since 2018, this musical trio has been celebrating the unforgettable melodies of Disney’s golden era, and this year’s installment was a testament to the power of music to bring generations together.

“The inspiration came from our musical origins as homeschooled siblings,” Kwinton Gray responded in an email interview. “We taught ourselves how to play by learning our favorite song from television and film. It definitely brought us closer, tapping into our childhood foundation and just building from that genuine love for music and each other.”

Children couldn’t resist running to the front of the stage, dancing to the tunes they knew and loved, while older concertgoers reveled in the nostalgia, sharing these cherished memories with their families.

The Grays were accompanied by a 12-piece house band. The talented ensemble included Ambivert Sista, Madi Davis, Ashleigh Smith, Dana Harper, DaVante Thornton, Nicholas Rothouse, Jonathan Mones, Phil Joseph, Emery Varrie III, Kazunori Tanaka, Douglas Levin, and Roger Hunt.

As for their favorite songs from the setlist, Kwinton noted, “I wish we could pick our favorite songs; the entire setlist is composed of all our favorite songs.”

We Them Grays’ concert is a delightful journey down memory lane, filled with iconic songs from beloved Disney movies. The setlist featured enchanting tunes from classics such as The Lion King, Toy Story, Lilo & Stitch, Aladdin, Hercules, The Emperor’s New Groove, The Jungle Book, Moana, and more. This year, they also added a special touch by incorporating songs from Disney Channel hits like Duck Tales, The Proud Family, and That’s So Raven.

Whether you’re a child enchanted by the magic of Disney or an adult seeking to relive cherished memories, We Them Grays’ concert is a must-see event that brings joy and nostalgia to all who attend.

As for future plans, Kwinton Gray encouraged fans to stay tuned, hinting at exciting developments on the horizon. The group is creating more opportunities to share their music with fans locally and abroad.

To keep up with their latest releases and shows, follow them on all social media platforms @WeThemGrays.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

