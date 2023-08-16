Metallica prepares to take over North Texas with two nights at AT&T Stadium

Heavy metal icons Metallica return to North Texas this weekend for their first performance here in six years. The “M72” world tour will sprawl across two nights — Friday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 20 — at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, the site of the band’s last trip through town in 2017.

It’s one of the biggest concert events of the summer — and for the entire state, not just North Texas: This weekend’s gigs, which will be performing in the round at the 50-yard line, with a different set each night, are the only Texas dates on the “M72” world tour. (Moreover, it’s Metallica fans’ only chance in this part of the country to see the band this go-round, unless you travel to St. Louis in November, or head to Chicago next August.)

To help get you ready to thrash your way through a headbanging weekend extravaganza, we’ve rounded up some of what you need to know in order to make the most of what Metallica is calling each tour stop: A “No Repeat Weekend.”

The album

Metallica is touring behind its 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, which was released back in April. Long ago settled into the role of elder statesmen, the quartet nevertheless earned praise for continuing to push itself musically and lyrically, with multiple tracks on the album stretching beyond the seven-minute mark, climaxing with the 11-minute “Inamorata.”

The openers

Each night will be its own experience during the “M72” world tour, according to press materials. The set list will be unique to each night, and the opening acts will change. Friday, attendees will see the reconstituted Pantera and Mammoth WVH opening. Sunday, the scheduled opening acts are Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The overflow

Didn’t snag tickets to one or both nights? Metallica has you covered. A slew of “M72 Takeover” events are planned throughout the weekend, including a pop-up shop offering exclusive vinyl, posters, merch, and other goodies beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at 2117 Commerce St. Additionally, satellite concerts featuring hard rock acts like Ottto, Bastardane and Fugitive are scheduled at various Dallas venues. Screenings of vintage Metallica concert films are planned for the Texas Theatre as well on Saturday. For a complete list of what’s on tap for the weekend, check out the band’s website.

Watch on the big screen

If hitting adjacent events doesn’t quite scratch your Metallica itch, there’s one more option for you: See the Arlington concerts live in local cinemas. In a first for the current tour, the band is broadcasting Friday and Sunday’s performances live from AT&T Stadium to cinemas around the world. Per the event’s press materials, the two concerts will be filmed with “a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up.” You can find tickets, screening locations and more information at metallica.film.

Metallica at AT&T Stadium, Arlington. 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $115-$7,604 for Friday and $48-$8,649 for Sunday. Two-day tickets are $75-$10,811.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.