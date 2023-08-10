In the dynamic world of music, where creativity knows no bounds, TryMore MOJO emerges as a band that thrives on pushing boundaries, blending genres, and creating an immersive experience for their listeners.

TryMore MOJO recently released their new EP TryMore FUNK Vol. 1. This EP release was celebrated with a release party at Sundown at Granada with Electrik Ants.

The roots of TryMore MOJO trace back to 2016, when Leland Kracher, Coty Austin and Alex Neyrey decided they felt like playing music together.

“Coty and I had been making music since right after high school – him rapping, me producing,” Kracher said. “After I got my degree for audio production and engineering at Recording Connection, I was making music by myself living in Denton. My buddy Alex came home from LSU and came to see me and my roommate. He had his guitar in his hand, and after hugging he said. ‘Do you wanna make music?’ And that moment turned into what you saw [this past] Friday.”

Although Neyrey eventually left the band, Kracher and Austin continued the vision and ended up adding Evan Lamb and Medrick Greely to the lineup.

The journey of TryMore MOJO has been marked by both soaring highs and challenging lows. After the momentum gained from their debut release First Contact in February 2020, the band had big plans for touring and connecting with fans worldwide.

However, the global pandemic threw a wrench in their plans, leading to canceled tours and live shows. The band adapted to the new reality, exploring outdoor and streaming shows to keep their music alive.

Personal challenges also struck the band hard. Between Austin’s wife Casie being diagnosed with cancer and Kracher’s loss of his mother, the band’s momentum was challenged.

The band’s resilience shone through as they supported one another. Leland transformed his living space into a studio and rehearsal room, allowing them to keep their creative fire burning.

“We’re really happy and proud to finally be releasing this and have people hear the new polished sound we’ve found as a 4-piece,” Kracher said. “When we went into the studio for First Contact, Alex had just left the band in October and we recorded that EP in late December / early January. We were able to get the music out that we were proud of, but definitely not the full polished sound we have now.”

Instead of a traditional album, TryMore MOJO has opted for a series of shorter EPs, each focused on a different genre. TryMore FUNK Vol. 1 sets the stage for this new approach, featuring core funk songs mixed with hip-hop and space elements. This creative strategy reflects the band’s fluidity and ability to keep audiences guessing and engaged.

“We’ve always called our music ‘space funk,'” Kracher said. “You’d hear anything from an ambient texture headspace kind of song and soft piano arpeggiation, all the way to heavy, think big distortion, passing through funk reggae and hip hop. As we were looking through our song catalogue, we realized that we have so many different genres – we should lean into that.”

The band is planning to release EPs that reflect the FUNK EP template, such as TryMore SPACE, TryMore BEATS, TryMore ROCK and more – all being “Vol. 1,” with intentions to create more volumes within each genre.

As TryMore MOJO continues to navigate the ever-changing music industry, they remain committed to fans. Upcoming shows include the eagerly anticipated 2nd annual “The DOJO” festival November 10 and 11 at Rancho Relaxo just outside of Austin, TX.

“We’ve always wanted to throw our own festival, bring our music friends and give people a place to feel safe and free to express themselves musically as well as in the crowd,” Kracher said. “We created it last year and people came to camp and be around like-minded people in a safe inviting place.”

TryMore MOJO will play three sets over two days. Hive Mind Honey from Dallas will play the festival, but most of the acts will be from the Austin area – presented in conjunction with booking and promotions agency Time2Fly Music.

You can also catch TryMore MOJO at Granada Theater on November 18 with Panic Stricken.

For those seeking a musical journey that transcends genres and resonates with the human experience, TryMore MOJO’s TryMore FUNK Vol. 1 is a must-hear sonic experience.

As Leland Kracher aptly puts it, “If you want to go on a ride and experience different genres with people who love to create it, I suggest you give us a listen.”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

