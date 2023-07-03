VIDEO: Denton’s Triston Coomes performs at The HUB in Allen

The HUB is a relatively new venue that opened early last year in Allen, creating a family-friendly suburban concept that features live music, movie nights, kids art camps, sports events and more.

UNT-alum Triston Coomes performed at The HUB’s “Midday Music” series last week, serenading the semi-indoor section of the site despite the excessive heat.

Triston Coomes’ next show will be at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton on July 7 with Timlightyear. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Coomes’ tender serenades are like a gentle breeze on a warm day, as the wind rises and falls over a hillside. In the video above, he plays a solo acoustic rendition of his song “Misplaced.”

His last music releases were in 2021 – three stripped-down singles that give a window into his songwriting and vocal talent. There is currently a new single in the works with Hunter Napier at Crescent Castle Studios in Denton, a song called “Stay High” that he’s been working on for the past two years.

“I’m working on a few new songs,” Coomes said after his show at The HUB. “I think an EP is next. In the long-term, a full-production album. And once stuff starts stacking up, I’ll get a tour planned.”

Triston Coomes is currently working on his next single, “Stay High.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Although he’s been on a bit of a break from releasing music, Coomes has been busy in the music scene.

Coomes has been playing keyboard for a popular country artist, mentoring & developing young artists, and providing management services for multiple regional artists.

“When COVID hit, I was looking to diversify,” Coomes said. ““For the first part of this year I was working as a production manager, monitor engineer, and keyboard player on tour with [Liberty, TX artist] Jacob Stelly. Then I went out with [Oklahoma artist] Kaitlin Butts for a few months as a tour manager. In August, September and October I’ll be on the road playing keys with Jarrod Morris.”

It was a bit cooler inside The HUB’s main seating area during a Texas excessive heat warning. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Catch Triston Coomes’ next and only scheduled full band show at Dan’s Silverleaf on July 7 with Timlightyear.

Upcoming featured local music at The HUB includes:

  • Midday Music – every Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday 12pm-1pm
  • June 30: Nate Burnham
  • July 1: Forever Mac – Fleetwood Mac Tribute
  • July 4: David Tribble
  • July 7: Chaz Marie
  • July 14: Reputation – Taylor Swift Tribute
  • July 15: Jack Mason

Find a full calendar that includes movie nights, dance lessons, sports games and more on The HUB’s website.

The HUB’s outdoor area is surrounded on all sides by various food cuisines, including Italian, Mexican, American and cold sweet treats. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

