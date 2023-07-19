The Polyphonic Spree’s 23rd anniversary party at Longhorn Ballroom

The Polyphonic Spree celebrated its anniversary at Longhorn Ballroom on Saturday, exactly 23 years after their debut show on July 15, 2000 when they performed for the first time opening for Grandaddy & Bright Eyes.

The band was founded by Tim DeLaughter, who was previously a member of the alternative rock band Tripping Daisy. DeLaughter aimed to create a musical collective that emphasized positivity, joy, and the celebration of life.

Ian Chang opened the show with sonic soundscapes, with a style you may recognize from his work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. His band Son Lux (founded by Ryan Lott) wrote and recorded nearly the entire soundtrack for the award-winning film.

One of The Polyphonic Spree’s defining features is their matching ensembles – a visual element that adds to their theatrical stage presence.

With over 20 members on stage, The Polyphonic Spree’s music features rich harmonies, orchestral arrangements, and a wide variety of instruments. The immersive sound carries themes of love, unity and spirituality.

Die-hard fans at Longhorn Ballroom sang their favorite songs at the top of their lungs, as well as enjoying new material from the group’s upcoming album Salvage Enterprise.

The band crowdfunded the album back in 2019, raising over $100,000 in donations.

The band has been hosting the “Salvage Enterprise Listening Experience” in places with bonfires and a seat under the stars. On their website, the message reads:

“In the sorrow of the times, evacuation causes light to breathe. Resting thoughts provide the food we need. Plow the fields; we’ve got some truth to seek. Swinging ladders on the ship, counting millions on the cliffs, decide if calculations make the news exist. Find the wind, stretch the linens quick.”

DeLaughter seeks to give fans a unique and contemplative experience to digest Salvage Enterprise, as the full release of the album has yet to be announced.

“Everybody’s basically got a jukebox in their pocket and I’d like people to hear this record as a whole, as an album,” DeLaughter says. “So we can have a captive audience and play the record from start to finish. To have the availability of introducing the record in that way, I thought it was interesting and serves its purpose.” [excerpt from an interview with Dallas Observer]

The Polyphonic Spree’s next listed shows are December 15 and 16 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

