PHOTOS: Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration

On Saturday, the heart of Dallas came alive with the Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration, an event that brought together families and friends from all corners of the city.

The evening brought an estimated 20,000 attendees to Klyde Warren Park, and included musical performances by local music acts Angel White and Prophets and Outlaws, culminating in a firework display that lit up the night sky.

By the end of the last song, attendees clamored to get a spot in the park to observe the fireworks. Over 10 minutes of fireworks dazzled the crowd.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.