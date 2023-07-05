PHOTOS: Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration
July 5, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
Prophets and Outlaws headlined at the Klyde Warren Park independence Day Celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
On Saturday, the heart of Dallas came alive with the Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration, an event that brought together families and friends from all corners of the city.
The evening brought an estimated 20,000 attendees to Klyde Warren Park, and included musical performances by local music acts Angel White and Prophets and Outlaws, culminating in a firework display that lit up the night sky.
By the end of the last song, attendees clamored to get a spot in the park to observe the fireworks. Over 10 minutes of fireworks dazzled the crowd.
The front of the large crowd at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Prophets and Outlaws performed on the Muse Family Performance Pavilion. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Prophets and Outlaws band leader Matt Boggs on stage at the Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A little mirror magic on the side of the stage with Prophets and Outlaws. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The hot temperatures didn’t deter the estimated 20,000 attendees for Klyde Warren Park’s annual Independence Day celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Prophets and Outlaws on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Prophets and Outlaws. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Prophets and Outlaws played until about 9:30PM, just before the fireworks show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Matt Boggs’ powerful voice range through the park for the Independence Day celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Prophets and Outlaws guitarist Steven Guckenheimer. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The massive crowd clamored to get a spot to view the firework show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The fireworks show was ignited from the top a building on the corner of St. Paul and the highway. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fireworks at the Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Some of the fireworks were synchronized with music during the fireworks show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The playlist included songs like “Firework” by Katy Perry and “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.