North Texas music part of the art fueling Meow Wolf Grapevine

To say the arrival of Meow Wolf in North Texas is hotly anticipated might be understating things.

For much of the last year, the excitement has been building as Meow Wolf — a Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company that, per its press materials, “creates immersive, interactive experiences that have transported participants of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration” — prepared its fourth exhibition, “The Real Unreal,” for its July 14 unveiling.

Following sites in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver, Grapevine will be home to Meow Wolf (with a Houston site on deck for 2024) and will showcase the work of more than 30 Texas artists.

“’The Real Unreal’ has been in the works for years and takes a bold step forward in our evolution of art and storytelling,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf, in a statement. “As we pursue sustainable and thoughtful expansion, we are beyond excited to bring our unique brand of wonder unveiling this next chapter of the Meow Wolf universe and look forward to having new participants experience Meow Wolf.”

But while visual art is an understandably significant component, so too is music. Among the sonic artists included in Meow Wolf Grapevine’s inaugural exhibition are Wanz Dover, Teddy Georgia Waggy & Alex Bhore, Mattie & Black Taffy and Kwinton Gray, whom KERA recently visited in Fort Worth at Niles City Sound, as he worked on a new recording project.

The Meow Wolf locations in Santa Fe and Denver have played host to touring acts over the years, but at the moment, no live music performances are scheduled to take place at Meow Wolf Grapevine.

Meow Wolf opens July 14 at Grapevine Mills Mall. Tickets.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.