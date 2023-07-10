Meow Wolf Grapevine to host Erykah Badu pop-up at American Airlines Center

On July 12, one forward-thinking art group, new to North Texas, will help celebrate another, equally inventive artist, a long-time Dallas institution.

Billed as “immersive art experts,” representatives from the hotly anticipated venue Meow Wolf Grapevine — self-described “interdimensional aerobic beings” — will host a pop-up event at American Airlines Center’s PNC Plaza at 6:30 p.m. July 12.

Meow Wolf Grapevine’s representatives will have giveaways on hand, including tickets to Meow Wolf Grapevine, and are helping promote the venue’s opening on July 14, as well as Badu’s homecoming, headlining concert at the AAC on July 23.

To that end, those attending the free event on July 12 will have the chance to “get their hands dirty and help tie-dye the 10-foot by eight-foot backdrop that will be used on Badu’s final show date of the ‘Unfollow Me’ tour,” according to a press release. Call it an easy way to share the stage with a Dallas legend.

Additionally, local sidewalk artist Jan Riggins will recreate the tour artwork in chalk, and those attending the pop-up event will have an opportunity to win what’s being called a “golden prize package” [with] tickets to Meow Wolf Grapevine grand opening and Erykah Badu, plus limited edition swag.

Badu’s tour, which has earned the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer rapturous reviews (“Erykah continues to be a major inspirational force of nature,” reads a recap of a June 21 performance in Oakland, Calif.), will mark her largest headlining home gig to date when she rolls into Dallas later this month.

Meow Wolf Grapevine opens its doors to the public on July 14 with the inaugural exhibit “The Real Unreal,” Check out the early look our friends at KERA got last week.

