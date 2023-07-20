Dallas’ Quebe Sisters Band set for 50th Sunday Supper concert at Cafe Momentum

Sunday’s installment of Café Momentum’s Sunday Supper Concert Series will be notable for a few reasons.

The first is that Sunday’s showcase will be the 50th such event at the downtown Dallas space, stretching back to Nov. 2017, which features a three-course meal and live music curated by passionate scene advocate and Texas Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel.

The second is that Sunday will mark one of the final times North Texas fans will be able to see the evening’s headliner, the Quebe Sisters Band, on a stage — well, anywhere. The Dallas-based Western swing trio is going on hiatus at the end of the year.

“We’ve felt a shift since touring resumed (post-pandemic), kinda like the winds have changed direction, and now we’ve decided to sail with it,” Sophia Quebe said via email, when asked why the time was now to take a break.

The sisters released their fourth, self-titled LP in 2019, and Sophia said there are no plans for any additional music to be released prior to the hiatus.

“We are wanting to focus on touring and giving ourselves time to navigate this transition — and having a good time on these gigs!” Sophia said via email.

For his part, Nadel is thrilled to have the Quebe Sisters Band in the intimate Café Momentum space, a booking he feels illustrates the reputation the Sunday Supper Concert Series has built over nearly six years.

“Having the Quebe Sisters wanting to play the 50th show, instead of playing one of the Dallas theaters is very gratifying,” Nadel said via email. “Having the Quebe Sisters as our 50th [show] headliner is an act that will be very hard to follow.”

To that end, Nadel said there aren’t plans for additional Sunday Supper concerts beyond the three already scheduled for 2023 — the last concert currently planned, featuring Damoyee, will take place at Café Momentum next month.

“The music business changes so rapidly that we just take it a year at a time,” Nadel said via email. “Amazon has helped us greatly this year with a major sponsorship, which helps pay our ever-increasing costs. We have now done 50 shows with very few repeat performers, as we have tried to expose the audience to different talents, but we will probably start inviting back some of our favorites.”

The Quebe Sisters Band at Café Momentum, Dallas. 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are sold out.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.