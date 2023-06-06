The State Fair 2023 music line-up includes CeeLo Green, Bowling for Soup and The War & Treaty

Dust off your cowboy hats, and make room for an extra corny dog or three — the 2023 State Fair of Texas is right around the corner.

As much a part of the experience as gawking at Big Tex or playing games on the fairway, the Fair unveiled its free music line-up Tuesday, with an eclectic mix of more than 90 artists drawn from a variety of genres, including electro-pop, Norteno, R&B and country. This year’s Fair opens on Sept. 29, and the opening weekend line-up includes Lonestar, CeeLo Green, Chrisette Michele and La Zenda Nortena.

Also appearing on the Main Stage throughout the Fair: Bowling for Soup, Lil Jon, 38 Special, X Ambassadors, Craig Morgan, The War & Treaty, Charlotte Sands and We the Kings. (The full Main Stage line-up is below.)

As always, admission to these concerts is free with a paid Fair ticket. In addition to the Main Stage, the Fair also offers visitors the Bud Light Stage and the Yuengling Flight Stage.

You can see the full Bud Light Stage line-up (which includes Angel White, Pearl Earl, Brave Combo, Corina Grove and Rosie Flores) here, and you can see the full Yuengling Flight Stage line-up (which includes Shelley Carrol, John Pedigo, Squeezebox Bandits, Katrina Cain and Saborcito Puro) here.

For the 2023 edition of the Fair, per press materials, the Fair will partner with Romeo Entertainment Group to produce the music line-up for all three stages. “We are thrilled to partner with the State Fair of Texas to curate a truly immersive and inclusive music experience,” said R.J. Romeo, president and CEO of Romeo Entertainment Group, in a statement. “It’s an honor to bring music to the Fair that is as expansive and varied as the great state of Texas itself.”

Chevrolet Main Stage line-up:

Sept. 29: Lonestar

Sept. 30: CeeLo Green and Chrisette Michele

Oct. 1: La Zenda Nortena

Oct. 2: The University of North Texas Four o’Clock Lab Band

Oct. 3: Bowling for Soup

Oct. 4: South Texas Homies

Oct. 5: Sabor Puro and Clayton Mullen

Oct. 6: Matt Hillyer and Hairball

Oct. 7: Lil Jon

Oct. 8: 38 Special and Experience Selena

Oct. 9: The Little Mermen and Matt Koziol

Oct. 10: Katie Toupin

Oct. 11: Outlaw Mariachi

Oct. 12: The Powell Brothers

Oct. 13: X Ambassadors

Oct. 14: Craig Morgan and Rathmore

Oct. 15: Shane Smith and the Saints, J.R. Carroll and Braxton Keith

Oct. 16: Sazerac Jazz Band

Oct. 17: Graycie York and Holly Beth

Oct. 18: The 40 Acre Mule

Oct. 19: Jake Worthington and Summer Dean

Oct. 20: The War & Treaty and Forever Motown

Oct. 21: We the Kings, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Charlotte Sands

Oct. 22: Yahritza y Su Esencia

The 2023 State Fair of Texas at Fair Park, Dallas. Sept. 29-Oct. 22. Season passes are on sale now.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.