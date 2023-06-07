There is no shortage of blockbuster concerts passing through North Texas over the coming months, but little of what’s on the horizon resembles the Re:SET Concert Series.

Billed as “an artist and fan-friendly alternative to the standard summer concert experience,” the North Texas edition of Re:SET will unfold over three days, beginning June 9, on the grounds of the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.

The Re:SET headliners are plenty impressive on their own: Boygenius will headline June 9, Steve Lacy on June 10 and LCD Soundsystem will close out the weekend on June 11.

Other scheduled performers include Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Jamie XX, IDLES, Big Freedia and Red Eye. (As a bonus, there are a pair of local artists joining Sunday’s bill: DJs Wanz Dover and Sober.)

“It was a little bit of us building a dream bill and getting the artist to go along with it or them building their dream bill and us executing it,” Cody Lauzier, senior vice president of Global Touring and Talent at AEG, told Consequence of Sound earlier this month. “It was really collaborative and really fun.”

To help get you in the mood for this unique concert line-up, here’s a playlist featuring five key tracks from Re:SET artists slated to appear in North Texas this weekend.

Steve Lacy

Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy has come a long way since releasing his debut EP in 2017. The 25-year-old California native had a monster 2022, releasing his acclaimed album, Gemini Rights, which spawned the hit single “Bad Habit,” appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, and earlier this year, bagged a Grammy for best progressive R&B album.

boygenius

“Indie rock supergroup” is not a descriptor often seen in modern music, but there’s no better way to describe boygenius, the triumvirate of talent: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. The trio dropped its debut, The Record, back in March, and the collective was roundly praised for its folk-tinged alt-rock gems.

Big Freedia

If, somehow, in your life you have not yet experienced a Big Freedia live performance, you’re denying yourself one of the greatest pleasures known to man. Exuberance doesn’t even begin to describe the raucous, riotous, relentless energy of a Freedia throwdown — it’s like nothing else in modern music, and as soon as it ends, you’ll be plotting when you can be immersed in it again.

Bartees Strange

The acclaimed singer-songwriter, whose sophomore LP, Farm to Table, was an undeniable 2022 highlight is back again in North Texas less than six months after an appearance in Deep Ellum. At the time, he told KXT the questions he was asking himself as he considered the next step in his career: “What do I want to actually do with music? What makes me feel good? What do I think is inspiring other people, and encouraging them to make things too?”

Clairo

Atlanta-born singer-songwriter Claire Cottrill — better known by her stage name, Clairo — has captivated listeners with her intimate, glitchy indie-pop songs. Her 2021 sophomore LP, Sling, introduced to her to a much wider audience, earning her critical praise and a spot in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart.

boygenius, Steve Lacy and LCD Soundsystem at Re:SET Concert Series at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Single-day GA tickets are $99.50, single-day VIP GA tickets are $275, a GA three-day pass is $250, and a VIP GA three-day pass is $650. Tickets are available here.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones).