PHOTOS: Dallas Pride Music Festival celebrates 40 years

The Dallas Pride Music Festival celebrated 40 years over the weekend, showcasing LGBTQ+ music artists and performers over three stages, transforming Fair Park into a vibrant celebration of love, diversity and music.

Across three stages, the diversity of local talent genres and styles provided something for everyone.

Pop, dance, rock, and other genres created an inclusive groove and eclectic atmosphere.

Pride festivals are renowned for their vibrant and expressive fashion, and this event was no exception. People proudly displayed their individuality through bold costumes, rainbow-themed attire, and elaborate makeup. The sea of colors represented the LGBTQ+ community’s strength, creativity, and unwavering spirit.

The event fostered an environment where individuals from all walks of life could come together to express themselves freely and authentically. Attendees, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, found a welcoming space where they could be celebrated and accepted for who they are.

Beyond the music and performances, the event also featured community outreach programs, educational exhibits, and spaces for local LGBTQ+ organizations to connect with attendees. It was a holistic experience that encouraged dialogue, understanding, and unity among participants.

There were a handful of anti-LGBTQ protestors outside the festival gates. Before long, theywere driven out by pro-LGBTQ people dancing and chanting “Love always wins.”

Dallas Pride celebrations continue on June 23 at the AT&T Discovery District for the Turn Up the Love event, and June 24 for the Dallas Pride Street Party in the gayborhood at Cedar Springs and Throckmorton.

Find more information on the Dallas Pride website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

