PHOTOS: Dallas Pride Music Festival celebrates 40 years

The Roommates on the main stage at Dallas Pride Music Festival 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Dallas Pride Music Festival celebrated 40 years over the weekend, showcasing LGBTQ+ music artists and performers over three stages, transforming Fair Park into a vibrant celebration of love, diversity and music.
Across three stages, the diversity of local talent genres and styles provided something for everyone.
Pop, dance, rock, and other genres created an inclusive groove and eclectic atmosphere.
Zeke Forever on the Hall of State Stage at Dallas Pride Music Festival 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Music fans enjoying Zeke Forever at Dallas Pride. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Zeke Forever’s latest single “OPEN!” just dropped last month. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Pride festivals are renowned for their vibrant and expressive fashion, and this event was no exception. People proudly displayed their individuality through bold costumes, rainbow-themed attire, and elaborate makeup. The sea of colors represented the LGBTQ+ community’s strength, creativity, and unwavering spirit.
North Texas Food Bank gave away free snacks at Dallas Pride Music Festival as well as information about local food resources. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Salem Moon of the Fly Queens on the Forty & Fabulous Stage inside the Centennial Building at Dallas Pride Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dallas IVF invited the community to post notes with the prompt “What does Pride mean to you?” Photo: Jessica Waffles
The heartfelt notes gave perspective into the LGBTQ+ community’s thoughts on Pride. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The event fostered an environment where individuals from all walks of life could come together to express themselves freely and authentically. Attendees, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, found a welcoming space where they could be celebrated and accepted for who they are.
The Fly Queens provided a full set at Dallas Pride Music Festival 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The T-Mobile booth at Dallas Pride Music Festival provided airbrush tattoos to attendees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The PRIDE inflatable was a great backdrop for selfies. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Beyond the music and performances, the event also featured community outreach programs, educational exhibits, and spaces for local LGBTQ+ organizations to connect with attendees. It was a holistic experience that encouraged dialogue, understanding, and unity among participants.
There were a handful of anti-LGBTQ protestors outside the festival gates. Before long, theywere driven out by pro-LGBTQ people dancing and chanting “Love always wins.”
A small group of anti-LGBTQ+ protestors were present outside the gates by the main stage of the Dallas Pride Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Before too long, the anti-LGBTQ+ protestors were driven out, leaving just one man waving an American flag against a group of pro-LGBTQ+ people dancing and chanting “Love always wins.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
Marisa Saltzgiver on bass with The Roommates at Dallas Pride Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dallas Pride celebrations continue on June 23 at the AT&T Discovery District for the Turn Up the Love event, and June 24 for the Dallas Pride Street Party in the gayborhood at Cedar Springs and Throckmorton.
Find more information on the Dallas Pride website.
An images from the first Dallas Gay Pride Parade in 1972. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A section inside the Centennial Building showcased the history of Dallas Pride. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Roommates. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Attendees dancing to the song “I Kissed A Girl” during The Roommate’s set at Dallas Pride Music Festival 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Cast of The Rose Room on stage during the Dallas Pride Music Festival 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
