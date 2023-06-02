PHOTOS: Abraham Alexander’s emotional album release show – first of 3 nights at Kessler Theater

A man singing with a guitar in a seated crowd

Abraham Alexander creates an intimate moment of tenderness in his performance of “Xavier” at The Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth artist Abraham Alexander celebrated his debut album SEA/SONS on Thursday night – the first show of three to be hosted at Kessler Theater this weekend.

While Friday night is currently sold out, there’s a few tickets left for the Saturday night show – giving opportunity to any procrastinating music lovers.

The demand to see Abraham Alexander’s album release show gave the artist a chance to play 3 nights in a row at The Kessler this weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two performers on stage. One singing, one singing and playing guitar

Eaglin opened up the first night’s show while on their Summer Tour (next stop – Brooklyn, NY). Photo: Jessica Waffles

New York-based duo Eaglin opened up the Thursday night show while on their Summer Tour, starting the night off with some folk/indie-pop/rock that was a sweet appetizer to the album release show.

The nearly sold out audience was teeming with anticipation, thrilled to experience the first night of celebration.

A full room of people inside a music venue

The crowd waited in anticipated for Abraham Alexander to grace the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Abraham Alexander played his debut album SEA/SONS in its entirety at Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man smiling on stage

The warmth of love in the room was easy to see on Abraham Alexander’s face. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The audience fell silent as the first notes were softly played on the violin. leading into a slow introduction for Alexander to walk on stage to a cheering crowd.

“Three years ago, I opened the Kessler for Black Pumas,” Alexander said while on stage. “I asked Jordache [Grant], ‘Do you you think we would ever fill this room?'”

He brightly looked around the room and smiled. “And we got three nights.”

A man paying guitar on stage, keyboardist on the right

Abraham Alexander and Jordache Grant on stage for night 1 of the SEA/SONS album release weekend at Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Singers and a guitarist on stage

The full band experience brought layers and dimension to Abraham Alexander’s soulful songwriting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage in front of a room full of people

Abraham Alexander has a disarming charisma that created a comforting feeling inside the intimate room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alexander shared backstories behind his songs from the SEA/SONS album, and the band played the record in its entirety.

As a performer, Alexander has a disarming charisma that created a comforting feeling inside the intimate room. From his playful banter to his deeply unique personal story, this artist has a magnetism the holds the attention of the space he occupies.

A full band on stage

Abraham Alexander gave background on the songs from the SEA/SONS album as they played through the record’s track list. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Stream SEA/SUN by Abraham Alexander everywhere now. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist on stage

Guitarist Monica Valli is set to play all three nights at Kessler Theater with Abraham Alexander. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Among the music-shaping stories Alexander told, the ones about his late mother’s words that inspired his song “Today” and the heart-wrenching retelling of his brother Xavier’s passing in 2018 perhaps cut the deepest.

“This record is dedicated to him [Xavier],” Alexander said nearing the end of his set. “And that’s why I started it. It’s a prayer. That one day, hopefully I’ll see him again.”

A full band on stage

SEA/SONS has already gained over 2.4 million listens on Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Abraham Alexander radiated gratitude for his supporters while on stage at Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing guitar in a seated crowd

The set ended with an intimate moment, as Abraham Alexander went acoustic in the middle of the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alexander ended the show by walking into the crowd to play his final rendition “Xavier” among the seated crowd, completely unplugged.  Guests sang along with what felt like a gospel spiritual, rising and falling with Alexander and the backup singers. It was tender, it was real, and it was the quintessential perfect ending to his performance.

On a personal note: That moment – after the story about Xavier and when he walked into the crowd – I captured the scene through my lens for about 30 seconds before realizing that the moment itself was so special, I needed to put the camera down and allow for the experience to wash over me. Shortly after, tears welled up from inside me and poured out. I could feel the torch we carry for our fallen loved ones, filled with grief and hope. Thank you, Abraham Alexander.

A man playing guitar amid a seated crowd

There’s something intrinsically magnetizing about the way Abraham Alexander shares his most personal stories through his music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A room full of people waiting to buy merch and meet a musician

Fans clamored to meet Abraham Alexander after the show to get merch, autographs and photos in the lobby of Kessler Theater after the show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

