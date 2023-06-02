Fort Worth artist Abraham Alexander celebrated his debut album SEA/SONS on Thursday night – the first show of three to be hosted at Kessler Theater this weekend.

While Friday night is currently sold out, there’s a few tickets left for the Saturday night show – giving opportunity to any procrastinating music lovers.

New York-based duo Eaglin opened up the Thursday night show while on their Summer Tour, starting the night off with some folk/indie-pop/rock that was a sweet appetizer to the album release show.

The nearly sold out audience was teeming with anticipation, thrilled to experience the first night of celebration.

The audience fell silent as the first notes were softly played on the violin. leading into a slow introduction for Alexander to walk on stage to a cheering crowd.

“Three years ago, I opened the Kessler for Black Pumas,” Alexander said while on stage. “I asked Jordache [Grant], ‘Do you you think we would ever fill this room?'”

He brightly looked around the room and smiled. “And we got three nights.”

Alexander shared backstories behind his songs from the SEA/SONS album, and the band played the record in its entirety.

As a performer, Alexander has a disarming charisma that created a comforting feeling inside the intimate room. From his playful banter to his deeply unique personal story, this artist has a magnetism the holds the attention of the space he occupies.

Among the music-shaping stories Alexander told, the ones about his late mother’s words that inspired his song “Today” and the heart-wrenching retelling of his brother Xavier’s passing in 2018 perhaps cut the deepest.

“This record is dedicated to him [Xavier],” Alexander said nearing the end of his set. “And that’s why I started it. It’s a prayer. That one day, hopefully I’ll see him again.”

Alexander ended the show by walking into the crowd to play his final rendition “Xavier” among the seated crowd, completely unplugged. Guests sang along with what felt like a gospel spiritual, rising and falling with Alexander and the backup singers. It was tender, it was real, and it was the quintessential perfect ending to his performance.

On a personal note: That moment – after the story about Xavier and when he walked into the crowd – I captured the scene through my lens for about 30 seconds before realizing that the moment itself was so special, I needed to put the camera down and allow for the experience to wash over me. Shortly after, tears welled up from inside me and poured out. I could feel the torch we carry for our fallen loved ones, filled with grief and hope. Thank you, Abraham Alexander.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.