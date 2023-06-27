DFW supergroup The Nancys celebrate debut album with a roller skating party

After nearly three years of dedication, new DFW supergroup The Nancys are thrilled to announce their debut album Cuss Words. They hosted a release & listening party at Silver Wheel Skate Center over the weekend, providing an evening of music, roller skating and unfiltered fun.

In 2020, the visionary minds behind The Nancys, Sean Russell (Cut Throat Finches) and Nolan Robertson (The Hendersons) joined forces. Their collaboration was born out of Russell’s desire to explore songs that didn’t align with the signature sound of Cut Throat Finches.

When Robertson, with his mastery of musical composition, breathed life into these satirical and politically charged tracks, an electrifying partnership emerged.

Eager to bring their unique vision to fruition, The Nancys assembled a talented group of Fort Worth musicians, including members of Cut Throat Finches, The Hendersons, Polydogs, Arenda Light, Bastards of Soul, the Fort Worth Symphony and more to record at legendary Niles City Sound with producer Joel Raif to contribute to the Cuss Words album. One of the songs, “I LOOK GOOD,” was recorded at the new Blackstone Recording Studio – recorded by Mark Randall.

Despite the challenging circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, they were determined to make their mark.

After months of dedication and creative exploration, The Nancys found themselves on the cusp of something extraordinary. Stints of breaks between recording sessions made the process last a bit longer than expected, but ultimately, it was the sheer joy of creating that drove them forward.

The album features seven carefully crafted songs that embody The Nancys’ artistic ethos. From the catchy Calypso-inspired rewrite of OT Genasis’ “I LOOK GOOD” to the tongue in cheek anthem “Evangelicals,” each track reflects the band’s unapologetic spirit and musical prowess.

The album’s cover features Honey Russell, the enigmatic ringmaster of this captivating musical journey. The collection is a testament to the band’s unbridled creativity and relentless pursuit of authentic expression.

Stream Cuss Words now on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

Check out their lyric video for “(I Was Tainted And) It Felt So Right” at the bottom of this article.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

