DFW supergroup The Nancys celebrate debut album with a roller skating party

June 27, 2023

A group of people dressed in circus attire

The Nancys’ album release listening party encouraged attendees to dress in circus attire, and the fans got the memo. Photo: Jessica Waffles

After nearly three years of dedication, new DFW supergroup The Nancys are thrilled to announce their debut album Cuss Words. They hosted a release & listening party at Silver Wheel Skate Center over the weekend, providing an evening of music, roller skating and unfiltered fun.

In 2020, the visionary minds behind The Nancys, Sean Russell (Cut Throat Finches) and Nolan Robertson (The Hendersons) joined forces. Their collaboration was born out of Russell’s desire to explore songs that didn’t align with the signature sound of Cut Throat Finches.

Three people standing in front of a backdrop

The event had a special photo op setup to promote the new album. Sean Russell (middle) is one of the co-founders of The Nancys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People roller skating in a rink

Many seasoned roller skaters showed up to show off their skills at Silver Wheel Skate Center. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A photo of a photo print of an album cover

Photo-prints with promotional images for the Cuss Words album were given away at the album release show. This one is the album cover featuring Honey Russell. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people smiling

There were smiles all night at The Nancys’ album release party at Silver Wheel Skate Center. Photo: Jessica Waffles

When Robertson, with his mastery of musical composition, breathed life into these satirical and politically charged tracks, an electrifying partnership emerged.

Eager to bring their unique vision to fruition, The Nancys assembled a talented group of Fort Worth musicians, including members of Cut Throat Finches, The Hendersons, Polydogs, Arenda Light, Bastards of Soul, the Fort Worth Symphony and more to record at legendary Niles City Sound with producer Joel Raif to contribute to the Cuss Words album. One of the songs, “I LOOK GOOD,” was recorded at the new Blackstone Recording Studio – recorded by Mark Randall.

A guy in front of a backdrop with balloons, hula-hooping

Local music journalist Juan “Johnny” Govea stopped in to celebrate The Nancys’ album release. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group of people in a venue

The whole back section of Silver Wheel Skate Center was set up to host the Cuss Words album release. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People roller skating in a rink

In-motion at Silver Wheel Skate Center. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people smiling

Jina and Stephen Troum supporting The Nancys at Silver Wheel Skate Center. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Despite the challenging circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, they were determined to make their mark.

After months of dedication and creative exploration, The Nancys found themselves on the cusp of something extraordinary. Stints of breaks between recording sessions made the process last a bit longer than expected, but ultimately, it was the sheer joy of creating that drove them forward.

Three people smiling at a roller skate rental booth

Jimmy at Silver Wheel Skate Center checking out the free photo prints. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Four women in front of a backdrop

(left to right) Susie Gostkowski, Maddie Russell, Honey Russell and Megham Jarrell at The Nancys’ Cuss Words album release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Roller skaters legs with bell bottoms and rainbow socks

Skate fashion with Kris Luther and Susie Gostkowski. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A projector showing a man singing

Footage and photos of the recording sessions played on a projector for guests to check out behind-the-scenes moments. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The album features seven carefully crafted songs that embody The Nancys’ artistic ethos. From the catchy Calypso-inspired rewrite of OT Genasis’ “I LOOK GOOD” to the tongue in cheek anthem “Evangelicals,” each track reflects the band’s unapologetic spirit and musical prowess.

The album’s cover features Honey Russell, the enigmatic ringmaster of this captivating musical journey. The collection is a testament to the band’s unbridled creativity and relentless pursuit of authentic expression.

Stream Cuss Words now on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

Check out their lyric video for “(I Was Tainted And) It Felt So Right” at the bottom of this article.

Two women smiling

The event setup MVPs for The Nancys album release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A magician holding cards

Magician Michael D (aka Magic Mike) performed card tricks at The Nancys album release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People skating

Honey Russell supports the Silver Wheel Skate Center most Thursdays for the adult skate sessions. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group of people standing ing the middle of a skating rink

The Nancys got in front of the crowd in the middle of the rink to thank supporters for coming, ahead of playing the Cuss Words album in full over the Silver Wheel Skate Center speakers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

