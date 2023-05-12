Ben Folds played a sold-out show last night at the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff to an exclusive audience of KXT Radio supporting members. The show was an opportunity for fans of the iconic pianist and singer-songwriter to experience his music in an intimate setting.

He performed a mix of fan-favorites and new material from his upcoming album, What Matters Most. The audience sang along to songs like “You Don’t Know Me,” and “Army” (in the video above).

The event was presented by KXT Radio, and was a special event made available to KXT members. Members were sent an email when tickets went on sale, and were given the first chance to secure tickets.

Although there was an intent to eventually open tickets to the public, they sold out before that time came.

Exclusive access to event like this are just one of many benefits anyone can enjoy by becoming a member of KXT and supporting public radio.

Ben Folds’ fourth solo album What Matters Most is his latest collection in a long career of songwriting, marking his first new solo release in eight years.

“More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful,” Folds says. “I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

The songs on the album are bittersweet here, hilarious at times, but often laced with a quiet sense of longing and dread: a text message goes unanswered; an old classmate descends into the dark depths of internet conspiracies; a relationship unravels in the middle of a lake.

And yet, taken as a whole, the result is an undeniably joyful record that refuses to succumb to the weight of the world around it, an ecstatic reminder of all the beauty and promise hiding in plain sight for anyone willing (and present enough) to recognize their moments as they arrive.

If you weren’t able to make it to this show, fear not – Ben Folds returns to Dallas October 20 & October 21 to perform with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets go on sale this Summer.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

