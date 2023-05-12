WATCH: Ben Folds’ intimate sold-out show at The Kessler in Oak Cliff

Ben Folds played a sold-out show last night at the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff to an exclusive audience of KXT Radio supporting members. The show was an opportunity for fans of the iconic pianist and singer-songwriter to experience his music in an intimate setting.

He performed a mix of fan-favorites and new material from his upcoming album, What Matters Most. The audience sang along to songs like “You Don’t Know Me,” and “Army” (in the video above).

A man playing piano on stage

Ben Folds brought his legendary charismatic energy to the stage at The Kessler sold out show Wednesday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd of people in front of a theater

The eager crowd lining up to get into the show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People getting refreshments at a bar

Tickets to the exclusive Ben Folds show was only available to KXT Supporting Members. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The event was presented by KXT Radio, and was a special event made available to KXT members. Members were sent an email when tickets went on sale, and were given the first chance to secure tickets.

Although there was an intent to eventually open tickets to the public, they sold out before that time came.

Exclusive access to event like this are just one of many benefits anyone can enjoy by becoming a member of KXT and supporting public radio.

A mostly full crowd sitting

Guest filter into The Kessler 20 minutes before the sold-out show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man speaking on stage holding a microphone

KXT Music Director Benji McPhail introduced Ben Folds at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing piano on stage in front of a crowd

Ben Folds’ new album What Matters Most is set to release June 2. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ben Folds’ fourth solo album What Matters Most is his latest collection in a long career of songwriting, marking his first new solo release in eight years.

“More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful,” Folds says. “I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

A man playing piano on stage smiling

The intimacy Ben Folds creates in a room makes it easy to see why he’s won the hearts of his devoted fans. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing piano on stage, wider shot

It isn’t often Ben Folds fans get to see the prolific songwriter in a 500 capacity venue. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing piano on stage

The grand piano brought a powerful energy into the room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The songs on the album are bittersweet here, hilarious at times, but often laced with a quiet sense of longing and dread: a text message goes unanswered; an old classmate descends into the dark depths of internet conspiracies; a relationship unravels in the middle of a lake.

And yet, taken as a whole, the result is an undeniably joyful record that refuses to succumb to the weight of the world around it, an ecstatic reminder of all the beauty and promise hiding in plain sight for anyone willing (and present enough) to recognize their moments as they arrive.

A set list

The set list included several songs from the upcoming album What Matters Most, plus some fan favorites that encouraged singing along. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing piano on stage

Ben Folds at the sold-out in Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing piano on stage

Ben Folds. Photo: Jessica Waffles

If you weren’t able to make it to this show, fear not – Ben Folds returns to Dallas October 20 & October 21 to perform with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets go on sale this Summer.

A crowd standing clapping

Ben Folds ended his set to a standing ovation at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man waving while leaving stage

Ben Folds waves to his adoring fans in Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

