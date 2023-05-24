PHOTOS: Telephone House’s new EP came with a blow-out party at Club Dada

Telephone House celebrated their new EP Edifice last week, with a blow-out of Dallas talent at Club Dada in Deep Ellum.

The lineup featured Mimo Morreale opening the show, followed by Dev Wulf & the Midnight Howl, with the band of the hour Telephone House closing out the night.

Dada was abuzz with anticipation in the crowd, as about 150 people arrived early and stayed late for the show.

Dev Wulf & the Midnight Howl were in celebration mode not just for their friends in Telephone House, but for their own debut single “Doghouse” dropping last week as well.

It’s easy to see that the Midnight Howl has been hard at work getting the band tight, as each movement on stage was fluid between the members and delivered a commanding presence on stage.

Wulf’s ability to keep a crowd in the palm of his hand was demonstrated as he held the audience’s attention in the middle of the set with a single drawn-out howl that keyed up the next raging song on stage.

The band is dropping their music video for “Doghouse” on June 2, created by Will von Bolton.

Telephone House’s Edifice was recorded in the Spring of 2022 at RDR Recording Studio in Grand Prairie with producer Billy Walker, encapsulating the band’s message about the impact humans have on each other and the need to support and uplift each other.

“I think at its core, Edifice’s three songs are all about the power that just one person can have on another’s life trajectory, perceptions and desires,” co-founding member Dan Bowman said. “‘Apollonia’ is a coaxing out and away from one’s fear and isolation so that they can share the gift of their existence. ‘Labyrinthine’ is a love letter to the people who lift you out of the deepest depths of anxiety and depression. ‘No Other’ laments and highlights the seismic wake that is left behind by a lover’s absence.”

Formed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic by Bowman and and Tarun Krishnan, the name Telephone House comes from the collaborative experience they had while isolated in their “houses” and writing songs on multi-tracking apps on their “telephones.” It became a reflection of the strange and isolating times we’ve all lived through.

The band grew quickly as members came into the fold during the recording sessions of their first EP Pendulum, adding pianist Ben Fisher, drummer Aaron Stanfield, guitarist Jay Norris in the mix – as well as previous Fox and the Bird bandmates Mimo Morreale and Bill Richmond on bass and violin, respectfully.

The band is in the beginning stages of working on their debut full-length album, with hopes to release in the next year.

It’s apparent that the music fans in this city connect with Telephone House’s music, as many people in the crowd sang the songs back to the artists on stage.

“At the heart of everything we do is relationships – connection, collaboration, sharing, etc,” Telephone House bassist Mimo Morreale expressed in a post on Instagram. “Coming together as a distinct ‘whole’ to experience what we simply can’t by our lonesome selves.”

Keep up with Telephone House on their Instagram Page for show and music release announcements.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

