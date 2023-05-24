PHOTOS: Telephone House’s new EP came with a blow-out party at Club Dada

ATwo men on stage singing and playing accordion, guitar

Telephone House’s Edifice EP release at Club Dada was a blow-out of Dallas talent at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Telephone House celebrated their new EP Edifice last week, with a blow-out of Dallas talent at Club Dada in Deep Ellum.

The lineup featured Mimo Morreale opening the show, followed by Dev Wulf & the Midnight Howl, with the band of the hour Telephone House closing out the night.

Dada was abuzz with anticipation in the crowd, as about 150 people arrived early and stayed late for the show.

A man playing guitar and singing on stage

Mimo Morreale opened the show playing solo at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The Midnight Howl joined Mimo Morreale on stage for his last song. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing guitar on stage in front of a mid-size crowd

The crowd showed up early to support the opening acts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dev Wulf & the Midnight Howl were in celebration mode not just for their friends in Telephone House, but for their own debut single “Doghouse” dropping last week as well.

It’s easy to see that the Midnight Howl has been hard at work getting the band tight, as each movement on stage was fluid between the members and delivered a commanding presence on stage.

A bassist, singer and drummer on stage

Dev Wulf and the Midnight Howl played the middle slot of the show, turning up the heat in the room at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A keyboardist on stage

Ben Fisher on stage with The Midnight Howl at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Dev Wulf’s leadership of the band has a palpable presence on stage, fearless and intentional. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wulf’s ability to keep a crowd in the palm of his hand was demonstrated as he held the audience’s attention in the middle of the set with a single drawn-out howl that keyed up the next raging song on stage.

The band is dropping their music video for “Doghouse” on June 2, created by Will von Bolton.

A drummer on stage

The Midnight Howl drummer Kyle Garrison on stage at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Dev Wulf and the Midnight Howl just released their debut single, “Doghouse.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing melodica on stage

Ben Fisher busted out the melodica on stage at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing guitar and singing on stage

The raw power from Dev Wulf on stage is a physical manifestation of his hunger to show the world what he’s got to offer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Telephone House’s Edifice was recorded in the Spring of 2022 at RDR Recording Studio in Grand Prairie with producer Billy Walker, encapsulating the band’s message about the impact humans have on each other and the need to support and uplift each other.

“I think at its core, Edifice’s three songs are all about the power that just one person can have on another’s life trajectory, perceptions and desires,” co-founding member Dan Bowman said. “‘Apollonia’ is a coaxing out and away from one’s fear and isolation so that they can share the gift of their existence. ‘Labyrinthine’ is a love letter to the people who lift you out of the deepest depths of anxiety and depression. ‘No Other’ laments and highlights the seismic wake that is left behind by a lover’s absence.”

A full band on stage

Telephone House’s new EP Edifice was recorded at RDR Recording Studio in Grand Prairie with producer Billy Walker. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A set list on a piece of paper on stage

The Telephone House set list at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist on stage

Guitarist Jay Norris on stage with Telephone House at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Formed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic by Bowman and and Tarun Krishnan, the name Telephone House comes from the collaborative experience they had while isolated in their “houses” and writing songs on multi-tracking apps on their “telephones.” It became a reflection of the strange and isolating times we’ve all lived through.

The band grew quickly as members came into the fold during the recording sessions of their first EP Pendulum, adding pianist Ben Fisher, drummer Aaron Stanfield, guitarist Jay Norris in the mix – as well as previous Fox and the Bird bandmates Mimo Morreale and Bill Richmond on bass and violin, respectfully.

A full band on stage in front of a large audience

The show drew approximately 150 attendees, filling out the room at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Telephone House seeks to spread the message of supporting and uplifting each other through their music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A pianist on stage

Ben Fisher caught up in the music at the Telephone House EP release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band is in the beginning stages of working on their debut full-length album, with hopes to release in the next year.

It’s apparent that the music fans in this city connect with Telephone House’s music, as many people in the crowd sang the songs back to the artists on stage.

A violinist, bassist and drummer on stage

Violinist Bill Richmond (left) made guest appearances on stage with Telephone House alongside Mimo Morreale on bass (middle) and drummer Aaron Stanfield (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

People in a crowd recording video on their phones, pointed at the stage

Fans in the crowd captured their favorite Telephone House songs on their phones at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing guitar and singing on stage

Telephone House co-founding member Tarun Krishnan on stage at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“At the heart of everything we do is relationships – connection, collaboration, sharing, etc,” Telephone House bassist Mimo Morreale expressed in a post on Instagram. “Coming together as a distinct ‘whole’ to experience what we simply can’t by our lonesome selves.”

Keep up with Telephone House on their Instagram Page for show and music release announcements.

A full band on stage

The crowd couldn’t get enough of the original music from Telephone House. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing trumpet on stage

Telephone House co-founding member Dan Bowman on stage at Club Dada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man on stage playing bass

Opener Mimo Morreale also plays bass in Telephone House, giving him an outlet to live out his on-stage bass playing dreams. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage raising their drinks

The night ended with all the performers of the night singing a Mimo Morreale original, “Deep Ellum Blues” – no, not that one. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

