Deep Ellum has a new annual event in town called the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, showcasing music and arts from the DFW metroplex.

The event replaces the Deep Ellum Arts Festival, a somewhat controversial event that ran for 28 years in the city – run by Stephen Millard that brought out-of-town artists into Deep Ellum to sell their wares.

The old fest used to shut down main streets in the heart of Deep Ellum, much to the chagrin of locals whose businesses were blocked in the street closures.

This year, the inaugural DECAF took place across Crowdus Street and featured eight blocks of local entertainment and vendors. The response has been positive from the businesses in the area.

There were over 400 music artists, performers and vendors at the fair – all from right here in North Texas.

It was a staunch testimonial to the talent that exists here in the community, giving a place for the general public to come experience what the city has to offer to the visual, performing and culinary art worlds.

Since its founding 150 years ago, Deep Ellum has been the home for generations of art and culture that has flowed through the streets.

The Deep Ellum Community Association made the decision to step up and create the hyper-local event, with DECA president Breonny Lee giving some insight behind the creation in an interview with KERA.

The cancellation of the old Deep Ellum Arts Festival “caused ‘an overwhelming response from the community,’ Lee said. People told her ‘they wanted to do something, that they love that event, that they were going to miss that event.’ But they wanted it to be ‘more locally driven’ and “‘friendly to the neighborhood.'”

It’s clear that the event’s mission struck the heartstring of the community, as supporters came out in droves over the 3-day Memorial Day weekend event.

Find more information on the DECAF website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.