Cure For Paranoia on the big stage at the inaugural Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum has a new annual event in town called the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, showcasing music and arts from the DFW metroplex.
The event replaces the Deep Ellum Arts Festival, a somewhat controversial event that ran for 28 years in the city – run by Stephen Millard that brought out-of-town artists into Deep Ellum to sell their wares.
Dezi 5 gave a stellar performance at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair over Memorial Day weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The new Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair took place along Crowdus in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
S dot Z Photography’s booth at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair included images of Deep Ellum and Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kilo Artefacto on the Blues Alley Stage at Deep Ellum Community Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The old fest used to shut down main streets in the heart of Deep Ellum, much to the chagrin of locals whose businesses were blocked in the street closures.
This year, the inaugural DECAF took place across Crowdus Street and featured eight blocks of local entertainment and vendors. The response has been positive from the businesses in the area.
Hip-hop act Kilo Artefacto on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Ellum Everything booth at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair had many locally designed shirts available. Photo: Jessica Waffles
One of the DECAF shirts available at the fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dezi 5 knows how to draw in a crowd with his performance style. Photo: Jessica Waffles
There were over 400 music artists, performers and vendors at the fair – all from right here in North Texas.
It was a staunch testimonial to the talent that exists here in the community, giving a place for the general public to come experience what the city has to offer to the visual, performing and culinary art worlds.
The crowd gathered to get a taste of Dezi 5. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chris Mueller (The Ghost of Blind Lemon) taking in the show at Deep Ellum Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dezi 5 joined the crowd during his performance, singing and dancing with the audience. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Photographer Jose Fernandes’ booth at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair showcased many images of musicians. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Since its founding 150 years ago, Deep Ellum has been the home for generations of art and culture that has flowed through the streets.
The Deep Ellum Community Association made the decision to step up and create the hyper-local event, with DECA president Breonny Lee giving some insight behind the creation in an interview with KERA.
The family-friendly event brought out thousands of attendees over the 3-day weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kwinton Gray recently got back home to Dallas from being on tour with Janet Jackson, in time to play in Cure For Paranoia at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cure For Paranoia combined forces with The Grays for a performance at the inaugural Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KJ Gray on stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The cancellation of the old Deep Ellum Arts Festival “caused ‘an overwhelming response from the community,’ Lee said. People told her ‘they wanted to do something, that they love that event, that they were going to miss that event.’ But they wanted it to be ‘more locally driven’ and “‘friendly to the neighborhood.'”
It’s clear that the event’s mission struck the heartstring of the community, as supporters came out in droves over the 3-day Memorial Day weekend event.
Find more information on the DECAF website.
Jonathan Mones on stage at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kierra Gray Thomas performing at Deep ELlum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
After a little drizzle on Sunday, a rainbow appeared over the city. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fort Worth artsit 88 Killa on the Blues Alley stage at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Turntablist DJ Tums holding down the Blues Alley stage at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum Bob showed up and showed out over the weekend, dancing and supporting the music scene as he always has. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kali Flower performed her collaborative song “Passenger Seat” with 88 Killa at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Glitter held down the Deep Ellum stage at DECAF during a little bit of a drizzle on Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Last Heartbeats closed out the big stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair on Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles
If you missed out on a shirt, there are designs available at Everything Ellum on Main Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles
