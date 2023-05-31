PHOTOS: First Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair is for the people, by the people

A large stage with a large audience

Cure For Paranoia on the big stage at the inaugural Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Deep Ellum has a new annual event in town called the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, showcasing music and arts from the DFW metroplex.

The event replaces the Deep Ellum Arts Festival, a somewhat controversial event that ran for 28 years in the city – run by Stephen Millard that brought out-of-town artists into Deep Ellum to sell their wares.

A singer on stage with a cape

Dezi 5 gave a stellar performance at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair over Memorial Day weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A street with vendors on both sides and people walking

The new Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair took place along Crowdus in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A wall with large, medium and small photos

S dot Z Photography’s booth at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair included images of Deep Ellum and Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two rappers on stage with a DJ

Kilo Artefacto on the Blues Alley Stage at Deep Ellum Community Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The old fest used to shut down main streets in the heart of Deep Ellum, much to the chagrin of locals whose businesses were blocked in the street closures.

This year, the inaugural DECAF took place across Crowdus Street and featured eight blocks of local entertainment and vendors. The response has been positive from the businesses in the area.

Two rappers on stage

Hip-hop act Kilo Artefacto on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A booth with designs that say "Deep Ellum"

The Ellum Everything booth at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair had many locally designed shirts available. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A shirt that says deep ellum community arts fair

One of the DECAF shirts available at the fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Dezi 5 knows how to draw in a crowd with his performance style. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There were over 400 music artists, performers and vendors at the fair – all from right here in North Texas.

It was a staunch testimonial to the talent that exists here in the community, giving a place for the general public to come experience what the city has to offer to the visual, performing and culinary art worlds.

A crowd in front of a stage

The crowd gathered to get a taste of Dezi 5. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man in front of a crowd looking at a stage

Chris Mueller (The Ghost of Blind Lemon) taking in the show at Deep Ellum Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer in the crowd wearing a cape

Dezi 5 joined the crowd during his performance, singing and dancing with the audience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A photo booth with large images

Photographer Jose Fernandes’ booth at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair showcased many images of musicians. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Since its founding 150 years ago, Deep Ellum has been the home for generations of art and culture that has flowed through the streets.

The Deep Ellum Community Association made the decision to step up and create the hyper-local event, with DECA president Breonny Lee giving some insight behind the creation in an interview with KERA.

Vendor booths and attendees

The family-friendly event brought out thousands of attendees over the 3-day weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing a keytar on stage

Kwinton Gray recently got back home to Dallas from being on tour with Janet Jackson, in time to play in Cure For Paranoia at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on a large stage

Cure For Paranoia combined forces with The Grays for a performance at the inaugural Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man on stage playing bass

KJ Gray on stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The cancellation of the old Deep Ellum Arts Festival “caused ‘an overwhelming response from the community,’ Lee said. People told her ‘they wanted to do something, that they love that event, that they were going to miss that event.’ But they wanted it to be ‘more locally driven’ and “‘friendly to the neighborhood.'”

It’s clear that the event’s mission struck the heartstring of the community, as supporters came out in droves over the 3-day Memorial Day weekend event.

Find more information on the DECAF website.

Jonathan Mones on stage at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman singing on stage

Kierra Gray Thomas performing at Deep ELlum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A rainbow over some vendor booths

After a little drizzle on Sunday, a rainbow appeared over the city. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A rapper on stage

Fort Worth artsit 88 Killa on the Blues Alley stage at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dj on stage

Turntablist DJ Tums holding down the Blues Alley stage at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man dancing with a cane

Deep Ellum Bob showed up and showed out over the weekend, dancing and supporting the music scene as he always has. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman on stage singing

Kali Flower performed her collaborative song “Passenger Seat” with 88 Killa at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman playing guitar on stage

Glitter held down the Deep Ellum stage at DECAF during a little bit of a drizzle on Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large stage

The Last Heartbeats closed out the big stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair on Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A t-shirt design with a skeleton cowboy playing guitar

If you missed out on a shirt, there are designs available at Everything Ellum on Main Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

