KXT brings the Public Music Meeting to Fort Worth at Tulips
May 22, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
KXT listeners got to share their opinions on new & unreleased music at the May KXT Public Music Meeting at Tulips in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fort Worth KXT listeners got the chance to let their voices be heard at the KXT Public Music Meeting at Tulips FTW last week, sharing their opinions on new and unreleased songs.
A selection of songs were played for 60 seconds each, including music by Deer Tick, Lorena Leigh, They Might Be Giants, Remy Reilly, Paul Cauthen and Cure For Paranoia. Local music acts Denver Williams and Ayden Trammell & The Forty Stories bookended the night with live performances.
Denver Williams kicked off the night with an opening set at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Strong opinions created some laughter throughout the crowd at the third KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT supporters got to express themselves loud and clear. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Seating stretched throughout the bar at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Laughter spread quickly throughout the night, as the banter among the crowd and hosts bounced back and forth.
Many in the crowd were surprised for it to be revealed that Dolly Parton was behind one of the blind listens, as her new “World On Fire” song departs from what her fans are used to.
“I really enjoyed the woman angst of this song,” one commenter said.
It’s hard not to smile when you love a song enough to give it a “10.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
Local music journalist Johnny Govea gives his opinion into the microphone at the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Some fans were not impressed with the blind listen tracks. Photo: Jessica Waffles
There were some people who came together that were on opposite sides of the spectrum of opinion on some songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The KXT Public Music Meetings give the listeners at large a chance to give their opinions that can shape the sound of KXT Radio.
By being an active member of the community, you too can participate in chances to be heard.
No need to mean mug, but that’s okay – we won’t judge you. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ayden Trammell & The Forty Stories closed out the night at Tulips after the listening section. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ayden Trammell’s most recent single “Lose” came out late last year. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nathan Walters on stage at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nathan Walters and Ayden Trammell closing out the the KXT public Music Meeting with the Forty Stories. Photo: Jessica Waffles
