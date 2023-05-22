Fort Worth KXT listeners got the chance to let their voices be heard at the KXT Public Music Meeting at Tulips FTW last week, sharing their opinions on new and unreleased songs.

A selection of songs were played for 60 seconds each, including music by Deer Tick, Lorena Leigh, They Might Be Giants, Remy Reilly, Paul Cauthen and Cure For Paranoia. Local music acts Denver Williams and Ayden Trammell & The Forty Stories bookended the night with live performances.

Laughter spread quickly throughout the night, as the banter among the crowd and hosts bounced back and forth.

Many in the crowd were surprised for it to be revealed that Dolly Parton was behind one of the blind listens, as her new “World On Fire” song departs from what her fans are used to.

“I really enjoyed the woman angst of this song,” one commenter said.

The KXT Public Music Meetings give the listeners at large a chance to give their opinions that can shape the sound of KXT Radio.

By being an active member of the community, you too can participate in chances to be heard.

Learn more about becoming a KXT Supporting Member and be on the look out for the next Public Music Meeting.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

