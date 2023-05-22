KXT brings the Public Music Meeting to Fort Worth at Tulips

People holding signs with numbers while sitting

KXT listeners got to share their opinions on new & unreleased music at the May KXT Public Music Meeting at Tulips in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth KXT listeners got the chance to let their voices be heard at the KXT Public Music Meeting at Tulips FTW last week, sharing their opinions on new and unreleased songs.

A selection of songs were played for 60 seconds each, including music by Deer Tick, Lorena Leigh, They Might Be Giants, Remy Reilly, Paul Cauthen and Cure For Paranoia. Local music acts Denver Williams and Ayden Trammell & The Forty Stories bookended the night with live performances.

A man playing guitar on stage

Denver Williams kicked off the night with an opening set at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People laughing sitting at a table

Strong opinions created some laughter throughout the crowd at the third KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People holding up signs with numbers

KXT supporters got to express themselves loud and clear. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People holding up signs with numbers

Seating stretched throughout the bar at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Laughter spread quickly throughout the night, as the banter among the crowd and hosts bounced back and forth.

Many in the crowd were surprised for it to be revealed that Dolly Parton was behind one of the blind listens, as her new “World On Fire” song departs from what her fans are used to.

“I really enjoyed the woman angst of this song,” one commenter said.

Girl smiling holding "10" number sign

It’s hard not to smile when you love a song enough to give it a “10.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man speaking into a microphone

Local music journalist Johnny Govea gives his opinion into the microphone at the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Man speaking into mucrophone while holding "2" sign

Some fans were not impressed with the blind listen tracks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people holding a "1" and a "10"

There were some people who came together that were on opposite sides of the spectrum of opinion on some songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The KXT Public Music Meetings give the listeners at large a chance to give their opinions that can shape the sound of KXT Radio.

By being an active member of the community, you too can participate in chances to be heard.

People making faces while a woman speaks into a microphone

No need to mean mug, but that’s okay – we won’t judge you. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people playing guitar and singing on stage

Ayden Trammell & The Forty Stories closed out the night at Tulips after the listening section. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Ayden Trammell’s most recent single “Lose” came out late last year. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A person playing guitar on stage

Nathan Walters on stage at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people playing guitar

Nathan Walters and Ayden Trammell closing out the the KXT public Music Meeting with the Forty Stories. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

