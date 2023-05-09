Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among 2023 ACL Fest headliners

The Austin City Limits Music Festival pulled the wraps off its line-up Tuesday morning, and there was something for just about every persuasion of listener.

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain, the Lumineers, Odessa, Alanis Morissette and the 1975 are among the headliners for the 2023 edition of the festival, the first weekend of which kicks off Oct. 6 in Austin’s Zilker Park. (Twain is headlining the first weekend, while the 1975 will headline the second weekend.)

Other acts spread across the festival’s nine stages include Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Hozier, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Additionally, the Revivalists, Lil Yachty, Death Grips, Tanya Tucker, Devon Gilfillian, Ethel Cain, Celisse, Noah Khan, Jessie Ware and the Breeders are scheduled to perform. You can view the full line-up here.

Per ACL Fest tradition, there’s also no dearth of Texas-bred talent sprinkled throughout the line-ups. Among the North Texas artists making an appearance at this year’s festival are Abraham Alexander, Jimmie Vaughan, Ben Kweller and Big X Tha Plug.

Tickets (three-day general admission; three-day general admission+; three-day VIP and three-day platinum options) for the festival’s two weekends go on sale at noon Tuesday, May 9, and for the first time, per press materials, will be offered with all fees and shipping costs included up front.

The 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Austin. Weekend One: Oct. 6-8; Weekend Two: Oct. 13-15. General admission for each weekend starts at $335, with additional tiers for each weekend ranging in price from $335 to $5,705. All tickets for both weekends go on sale at noon May 9.

