Arlington-based band Igimèjí opened the show at Deep Ellum Art Company on Saturday night in support of The Copper Children‘s Cactus Blossom tour.

Igimèjí founding members Kayla Scales (vox/keys) and Ladi Oyediran (vox/guitar) started working together musically in fall of 2016 in Dallas, Texas. It started with a couple jam sessions, then before they knew it they had a couple songs.

From there, a budding friendship and love forged through musical creativity emerged. In 2017, they moved to Kathmandu, Nepal and started giving performances at a local bar named Booze Belly.

That’s when they began to perform as Igimèjí and wrote their first single “Magic,” while still in the Kathmandu Valley, a song that details the beauty, pain, and setbacks of those months living in Nepal.

They returned to DFW in 2018, and have since taken their R&B rock fusion sound all over the metroplex. They released their debut EP Two Trees in 2021, showcasing their messages of positivity and a seemingly effortless harmony that exists in the world they’ve created in their music.

Igimèjí has been working on a new single, “Crazy (for you),” and it’s expected to be released in the next couple of months.

Upcoming Igimèjí shows:

May 20 – Futura Fest at Dr. Jeckyll’s Beer Lab in Pantego (lineup includes Yasmeen*, Kaze, Chef Dee, 808 Saints and more)

May 25 – Magnolia Motor Lounge in Fort Worth

Colorado-based band The Copper Children made their last stop on their Cactus Blossom tour in Dallas, bringing their unique blend of styles and influences that span from the choral sounds of American gospel music to the psychedelic acid jam fueled sounds of the 60s.

Their live show conjures the spirit of unity, freedom and love, with harmonies and rhythms that remind the audience of our shared humanity.

Their latest music video “Pity Party” comes from their fourth album released in 2022 Strange Illusion – featuring an enduring rhythm that catalogs the feeling of pushing through troubling times.

The discography on Spotify has over 18 million listens, including their well-received 2014 debut album Copper Child. The journey from early releases until now shows a range of influence from folk to funk, soul to psychedelic and more.

In an interview with The Mountain Ear, band leader Zea Stallings says feels that it is “a privilege to be in a space where people are there to see you perform” and that it’s a privilege to perform “whether or not they care that you’re there.”’

The Copper Children’s next listed event is June 17 at Mojo Family Fest 2023 in Sandy, OR with Family Mystic and Bodhi Mojo.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

