WATCH: Arlington’s Igimèjí and The Copper Children in Deep Ellum

April 25, 2023 by

Arlington-based band Igimèjí opened the show at Deep Ellum Art Company on Saturday night in support of The Copper Children‘s Cactus Blossom tour.

Igimèjí founding members Kayla Scales (vox/keys) and Ladi Oyediran (vox/guitar) started working together musically in  fall of 2016 in Dallas, Texas. It started with a couple jam sessions, then before they knew it they had a couple songs.

From there, a budding friendship and love forged through musical creativity emerged. In 2017, they moved to Kathmandu, Nepal and started giving performances at a local bar named Booze Belly.

A woman singing on stage

Kayla Scales from Igimèjí smiling during a set a Deep Ellum Art Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An art wall

The Nurtured by Nature exhibition at Deep Ellum Art Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Igimèjí performing at Deep Ellum Art Company. (left to right) Jelen Farrow, Rafael Powell II, Kayla Scales, Aaron Payton, Ladi Oyediran. Photo: Jessica Waffles

That’s when they began to perform as Igimèjí and wrote their first single “Magic,” while still in the Kathmandu Valley, a song that details the beauty, pain, and setbacks of those months living in Nepal.

They returned to DFW in 2018, and have since taken their R&B rock fusion sound all over the metroplex. They released their debut EP Two Trees in 2021, showcasing their messages of positivity and a seemingly effortless harmony that exists in the world they’ve created in their music.

A bassist on stage

Aaron Payton of Igimèjí on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A building's front window that says "Save Our Stages"

Deep Ellum Art Company is a part of the Save Our Stages movement that started during COVID. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing flute on stage

Rafael Powell II played both flute and saxophone during the set with Igimèjí. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Igimèjí has been working on a new single, “Crazy (for you),” and it’s expected to be released in the next couple of months.

Upcoming Igimèjí shows:

May 20 – Futura Fest at Dr. Jeckyll’s Beer Lab in Pantego (lineup includes Yasmeen*, Kaze, Chef Dee, 808 Saints and more)

May 25 – Magnolia Motor Lounge in Fort Worth

A musician playing guitar and singing on stage

Ladi Oyediran of Igimèjí delivers passionate vocal and instrumental performances. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A wide angle of a street

The construction on Murray Street next to Deep Ellum Art Company is finally complete, after over a year of being blocked. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage holding a saxophone and smiling

Rafael Powell II cheesing on stage at Deep Ellum Art Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Colorado-based band The Copper Children made their last stop on their Cactus Blossom tour in Dallas, bringing their unique blend of styles and influences that span from the choral sounds of American gospel music to the psychedelic acid jam fueled sounds of the 60s.

Their live show conjures the spirit of unity, freedom and love, with harmonies and rhythms that remind the audience of our shared humanity.

Their latest music video “Pity Party” comes from their fourth album released in 2022 Strange Illusion – featuring an enduring rhythm that catalogs the feeling of pushing through troubling times.

A full band on stage doing the can-can dance

The Copper Children did a little bit of the can-can on stage at Deep Ellum Art Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Zea Stallings from The Copper Children performing at Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Copper Children are a unique blend of styles and influences that span from the choral sounds of American gospel music to the psychedelic acid jam fueled sounds of the 60s. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The discography on Spotify has over 18 million listens, including their well-received 2014 debut album Copper Child. The journey from early releases until now shows a range of influence from folk to funk, soul to psychedelic and more.

In an interview with The Mountain Ear, band leader Zea Stallings says feels that it is “a privilege to be in a space where people are there to see you perform” and that it’s a privilege to perform “whether or not they care that you’re there.”’

The Copper Children’s next listed event is June 17 at Mojo Family Fest 2023 in Sandy, OR with Family Mystic and Bodhi Mojo.

People dancing in a crowd

Some fans in the crowd sang along with every Copper Children song. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The Copper Children finished their Cactus Blossom Tour in Dallas at Deep Ellum Art Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassist on stage

Andy from The Copper Children at Deep Ellum Art Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.