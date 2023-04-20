Oak Cliff celebrates Earth Day in style

The 15th annual Oak Cliff Earth Day celebration took place over the weekend at Lake Cliff Park, which happens every year on or around Earth Day (April 22).

Featured music showcased performances by MIDI: A Fusion Jazz Experiment (Booker T. Washington HSPVA), the Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble and the Oak Lawn Band.

The event aims to promote environmental awareness and education, as well as encourage sustainable practices among the community.

A vendor booth

The Texas Master Naturalist booth at Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full jazz fusion band on stage

MIDI: A Fusion Jazz Experiment featuring Booker T Washington HSPVA students playing at the Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A park with vendor booths

The vendor village at Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023 featured local vendors focused on conservation, green movements, and wildlife advocacy. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Oak Cliff Earth Day event is organized by the Oak Cliff Earth Day Committee, a group of volunteers who work together to plan and coordinate the event each year.

The committee is made up of individuals, businesses, and organizations who share a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Students playing horns

Students from MIDI: A Fusion Jazz Experiment. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A painted tree mural with post-it notes on it

The community Poet-Tree at the Climate Justice Now / The Climate Reality Project vendor booth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A booth's sign that contains a mission statemnet

The Climate Reality Project is a group that was started by Al Gore. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The vendor village contained booths from the civic, nonprofit and for-profit sectors of the community.

Nonprofits like The Climate Reality Project DFW Chapter, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the North Texas Renewable Energy Group, and Texas Native Cats shared their advocacy movements regarding climate change, community participation in action, and addressing the future of disappearing natural resources and wildlife.

Musicians playing music in a park

A selection of the Oak Lawn Band performing at Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A table with flyers and bottles of bubbles

Since 1980, the Oak Lawn Band has served its local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond through performance and musical fellowship. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A taxidermied bobcat

The Texas Native Cats booth showcased a beautiful taxidermy female bobcat who had been fatally shot. The group is raising awareness of the over-hunting of Texas wild cats with dwindling population numbers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Coombs Creek Conservancy is working to protect Coombs Creek in Oak Cliff, promoting stewardship of the creek and raising ecological awareness of its unique plants and wildlife through public outreach, education and service projects.

Oak Cliff Earth Day plans to continue next year, bringing together like-minded community that seeks to save the planet.

A standing banner

The Coombs Creek Conservancy is a group working to protect Coombs Creek in Oak Cliff. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Oak Lawn Band performing a rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” at Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Members of the Oak Lawn Band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dancer

Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Drummers and dancers on a stage

Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble is dedicated to studying & sharing, educating & performing, African culture & history through the medium of dance, music, & specialized presentations. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dancers smiling

The lively dancers of Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble kept the party going. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Each member of the dance team of the Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble got a solo during the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full audience dancing with a drum ensemble on stage

Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble engaged with the audience through teaching dance moves to the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dancer

Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dancer

Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble. Photo: Jessica Waffles

