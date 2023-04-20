Oak Cliff celebrates Earth Day in style

A selection of the Oak Lawn Band performing at Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Since 1980, the Oak Lawn Band has served its local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond through performance and musical fellowship. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Texas Native Cats booth showcased a beautiful taxidermy female bobcat who had been fatally shot. The group is raising awareness of the over-hunting of Texas wild cats with dwindling population numbers. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Coombs Creek Conservancy is working to protect Coombs Creek in Oak Cliff, promoting stewardship of the creek and raising ecological awareness of its unique plants and wildlife through public outreach, education and service projects.
Oak Cliff Earth Day plans to continue next year, bringing together like-minded community that seeks to save the planet.
The Oak Lawn Band performing a rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” at Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Members of the Oak Lawn Band. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble is dedicated to studying & sharing, educating & performing, African culture & history through the medium of dance, music, & specialized presentations. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The lively dancers of Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble kept the party going. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Each member of the dance team of the Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble got a solo during the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble engaged with the audience through teaching dance moves to the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles