Oak Cliff celebrates Earth Day in style

The 15th annual Oak Cliff Earth Day celebration took place over the weekend at Lake Cliff Park, which happens every year on or around Earth Day (April 22).

Featured music showcased performances by MIDI: A Fusion Jazz Experiment (Booker T. Washington HSPVA), the Bandan Koro African Dance & Drum Ensemble and the Oak Lawn Band.

The event aims to promote environmental awareness and education, as well as encourage sustainable practices among the community.

The Oak Cliff Earth Day event is organized by the Oak Cliff Earth Day Committee, a group of volunteers who work together to plan and coordinate the event each year.

The committee is made up of individuals, businesses, and organizations who share a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The vendor village contained booths from the civic, nonprofit and for-profit sectors of the community.

Nonprofits like The Climate Reality Project DFW Chapter, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the North Texas Renewable Energy Group, and Texas Native Cats shared their advocacy movements regarding climate change, community participation in action, and addressing the future of disappearing natural resources and wildlife.

The Coombs Creek Conservancy is working to protect Coombs Creek in Oak Cliff, promoting stewardship of the creek and raising ecological awareness of its unique plants and wildlife through public outreach, education and service projects.

Oak Cliff Earth Day plans to continue next year, bringing together like-minded community that seeks to save the planet.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

