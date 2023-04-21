North Texas record shops ready to drop the needle on Record Store Day 2023

Dust off your wallets and polish your turntables: Record Store Day is upon us once more.

The now-annual event marks its 16th occurrence on Saturday, April 22, and as always, record retailers across North Texas will be participating in the annual celebration. (Yes, most of the shops below will probably have limited copies of Taylor Swift’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions box set; no, they can’t hold one for you.)

Here’s a peek at what several stores are doing for the big day, as well as RSD-exclusive titles they’re excited about.

Spinster Records, Dallas

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “The release for this Record Store Day I’m most excited about for myself would be Maxwell Udoh’s Survival of the Fittest,” said Kate Siamro, event coordinator for Spinster Records, via email. “It’s a great example of a record I’ve been wanting but has been difficult to find. … I’m not a Swiftie myself, but I’m really moved by the dedication of her fan base and the femme power they have going on. So, the fact there’s a Taylor Swift RSD drop of folklore: the long pond sessions is exciting. … I love seeing a bunch of Taylor Swift fans geeking over vinyl like I do.”

On-site activities: “We will be opening at 8 a.m., and our line starts with whoever is the first person there,” said Siamro via email. “We usually have coffee and donuts. … We have a really cool, free Four Corners colored vinyl 45 with every purchase that has two local bands on it. It’ll have Fit’s ‘Pleasure + Pain,’ and Ken LaFlaire’s ‘Blow My Line.’ Our entire staff also DJs, so we will be DJing all day at the shop. … We are doing a ticket giveaway for Jason Isbell through AEG.”

Panther City Vinyl, Fort Worth

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “Obviously, the big release this year will be Taylor Swift’s, but the release I’m most excited about is the expanded, five-LP Nuggets box set,” said Dan Lightner, co-owner of Panther City Vinyl, via email. “It includes the unreleased second volume, plus tracks that didn’t make the cut, all supervised by Lenny Kaye!”

On-site activities: “We’re not doing anything special other than opening early at 10 a.m.,” Lightner said via email.

Red Zeppelin Records, McKinney

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “I’m personally most excited about Hello by Poe finally being released on vinyl,” said Katie Scott, owner of Red Zeppelin Records, via email. “I used to drive around in my car in all my teen angst listening to that album.”

On-site activities: “We are doing our normal RSD schedule of opening at 8 a.m., but staff will be there early to provide coffee and snacks to the folks in line,” Scott said via email. “We will have a giveaway of a free Red Zeppelin tote to the first 30 RSD purchases.”

Good Records, Dallas

Most anticipated RSD title(s): Good Records owner Chris Penn named a pair of LPs he’s most looking forward to: Wilco’s Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, and Midlake’s Live at Roundhouse.

On-site activities: Penn said via email Good Records will have a slate of in-store performances kicking off at 11 a.m., and featuring acts like Matt Hillyer, Midlake, Cryptolog, Oblong Cassidy and His Space Horse, John Buffalo and Secrecies. (You can find the complete line-up here.) Additionally, Starship Bagel will be onsite with bagels and coffee when doors open at 7 a.m. and Pegasus City Brewery will provide free beer all day long.

Record Town, Fort Worth

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “Record Town customers have been calling for weeks, asking about the Taylor Swift Record Store Day release of folklore: the long pond sessions,” said Bill Mecke, co-owner of Record Town, via email. “We have received about 100 calls and emails asking … when people can line up in the morning before we open, so they don’t miss out on the T-Swift album. We are also very excited about The Cure Show release. This double album was recorded live on the Cure’s 1992 Wish album tour. It is a two-LP picture disc, and has not been available until now. Also, the second Suzi Quatro album has been reissued as a Record Store Day exclusive.”

On-site activities: “Record Town opens early at 9 a.m. on Saturday, so our customers can get a jump start on Record Store Day,” Mecke said via email. “We will have tea and coffee available from Leaves Book & Tea, our next-door neighbors. We will also be giving away some very cool Record Town merchandise, such as hats, bandannas, and T-shirts.”

