Erykah Badu announces Dallas performance as part of 25-city U.S. tour

When Dallas music legend Erykah Badu isn’t busy sitting down for lengthy, interesting interviews with national media, she’s also busy scheduling out touring dates.

Badu has announced a 25-date U.S. tour — called “Unfollow Me” — which kicks off June 11 in San Antonio, before criss-crossing the country (scheduled stops include the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York City and the United Center in Chicago), and returning home July 23 to Dallas’ American Airlines Center.

She’ll be joined on tour by rapper yasiin bey and what the tour poster says will be “more extraordinary guests.” The tour’s press materials describe the concerts as promising “an out-of-this-world, surrealist atmosphere.”

Tickets for the July 23 performance go on sale at 2:22 p.m. Central on Thursday, April 20 via unfollowmetour.com or Ticketmaster. Ticket pricing was not immediately available.

The July performance follows her late February birthday gig in Deep Ellum, which has reliably been Badu’s major local appearance in most recent years. From all available information, the July appearance at American Airlines Center will mark Badu’s inaugural headlining performance in the space — she last appeared there in 2016, but as part of a larger “Bad Boy Family Reunion” tour stop.

It remains to be seen if any new music materializes in conjunction with the tour dates. Badu’s last studio LP was 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), and her last mixtape was 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone.

Erykah Badu at American Airlines Center, Dallas. 7:30 p.m. July 23. Tickets go on sale at 2:22 p.m. Central on April 20.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones).