Denton music to be the focus of a week-long “World Cafe” series on NPR

Denton and its eternally fascinating music scene is ready for its national close-up.

Beginning Tuesday, and continuing through Friday, the nationally distributed NPR program “World Café” will bring its listeners to the North Texas city for a look inside its eclectic, vibrant live music output.

“World Café” airs at 11 p.m. weeknights on KXT 91.7 FM, and can also be streamed on NPR’s website.

As part of its ongoing “Sense of Place” series, host Raina Douris, contributing host Stephen Kallao, senior producer Kimberly Junod and producer Miguel Perez paid Denton a visit in February.

Highlights from the “World Café” team’s visit include:

A visit to Dan’s Silverleaf and its owner, Dan Mojica, who talks with Douris about the evolution of Denton over the decades, as well as how the North Texas city contributed to his own love of music.

A feature on the University of North Texas’s One O’Clock Lab Band, including audio captured from a recent rehearsal, as well as a conversation with the student ensemble’s director, Alan Baylock, and members of the band, who offer insight on what making the Grammy-nominated group entails.

An interview with Midlake, including an archival conversation from a decade ago, when original lead singer Tim Smith departed the band as it was recording its fourth album, 2013’s Antiphon. According to press materials, members of Midlake will discuss that seismic change, their thoughts about Denton and perform live.

An interview with Brave Combo’s Carl Finch and Jeffrey Barnes, touching on everything from their abiding love of polka music and the genre’s more punk tendencies.

The Dan’s Silverleaf-focused episode will air Tuesday, followed by the UNT One O’Clock Lab Band-centric episode on Wednesday, the Midlake-centered episode on Thursday, and the Brave Combo-focused episode on Friday.

According to press materials, World Café and its “Sense of Place” series is currently on 280 radio stations nationwide and online, with prior episodes archived by NPR Music.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.