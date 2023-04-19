The Dallas Arts District hosted the Changing Perspective Block Party at Sammons Park over the weekend, featuring Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Monica Saldivar and Band, Avant Chamber Ballet, Kupira Marimba Esemble, Dezi 5 and the performance art piece from the Netherlands – Birdmen by Close-Act Theatre.

“Birdmen” is an immersive outdoor theatre production by Close-Act Theatre Company that premiered in 2018. The show tells the story of a group of bird-like creatures who arrive on Earth and interact with attendees in a playful and sometimes surreal way.

The design of the bird-like creature costumes are uncanny in its simulation of bird behaviors.

The performance is designed to be experienced by the audience as a journey through different landscapes and scenarios, with the actors and performers moving through and around the audience throughout the show.

Close-Act Theatre Company’s performances often involve stilt walkers, aerialists, and other performers in elaborate costumes and makeup, and feature specially designed props and set pieces.

The company’s productions are inspired by a range of cultural and artistic traditions from around the world, and often incorporate elements of mythology, fantasy, and science fiction.

“Birdmen” is known for its stunning visuals and high-energy performances, as well as its ability to transport audiences into a magical and otherworldly realm.

The show has been performed at a number of festivals and events around the world, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland and the Festival of Fools in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Upcoming appearances of Close-Act Theatre’s Birdmen include April 22 in Arkansas, April 27 through April 30 in San Diego.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

