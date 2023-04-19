The Changing Perspectives Block Party featured Birdmen: From Close-Act Theatre Company (the Netherlands). Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Dallas Arts District hosted the Changing Perspective Block Party at Sammons Park over the weekend, featuring Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Monica Saldivar and Band, Avant Chamber Ballet, Kupira Marimba Esemble, Dezi 5 and the performance art piece from the Netherlands – Birdmen by Close-Act Theatre.
“Birdmen” is an immersive outdoor theatre production by Close-Act Theatre Company that premiered in 2018. The show tells the story of a group of bird-like creatures who arrive on Earth and interact with attendees in a playful and sometimes surreal way.
The magnificent performance art pieces towered over the crowd at Sammons Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Monica Saldivar and Band performed during the Changing Perspectives Block Party in the Dallas Arts District. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Close-Act Theatre Company was founded in 1991 as a collaboration between designers, actors, dancers, choreographers and musicians. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The design of the bird-like creature costumes are uncanny in its simulation of bird behaviors.
The performance is designed to be experienced by the audience as a journey through different landscapes and scenarios, with the actors and performers moving through and around the audience throughout the show.
Their artistic aesthetic is a trademark of Close-Act Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The community mural wall led by Fred Villanueva. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The view from the stage at the Changing Perspectives Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Close-Act Theatre Company’s performances often involve stilt walkers, aerialists, and other performers in elaborate costumes and makeup, and feature specially designed props and set pieces.
The company’s productions are inspired by a range of cultural and artistic traditions from around the world, and often incorporate elements of mythology, fantasy, and science fiction.
Kids interacted excitedly with the art performance, running around with the big bird-like creatures. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Close-Act is renowned for interactive street theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Monica Saldivar performing at Changing Perspectives Block Party at Sammons Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
“Birdmen” is known for its stunning visuals and high-energy performances, as well as its ability to transport audiences into a magical and otherworldly realm.
The show has been performed at a number of festivals and events around the world, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland and the Festival of Fools in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Upcoming appearances of Close-Act Theatre’s Birdmen include April 22 in Arkansas, April 27 through April 30 in San Diego.
Kupira Marimba Ensemble got people dancing in the square at Changing Perspectives Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
At night, the crowd got to see a new glowing feature of the Birdmen performance. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kupira Marimba Ensemble got people on the dance floor by encouraging the “dance instigators” in the crowd.Photo: Jessica Waffles
The view from the stage with Kupira Marimba Ensemble. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The “birds” would walk in a circle around a group of people, then they would “feed” on the people in the center – bobbing their heads down in unison and pecking people’s heads. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The fascination with the art pieces was palpable among the crowd, as people interacted in awe. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kupira Marimba Ensemble on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
“Let us move, draw and carry you into the world we create.” – Close-Act Theatre Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.